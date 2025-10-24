Rumor Denied, Rally Alive: Quantum Computing Stocks Still Charging Ahead

Rumor, The Denial, but Rally Continues

Shares of Rigetti Computing (RGTI), Quantum Computing (QUBT), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), and IonQ (IONQ) surged yesterday following a Wall Street Journal report that the Trump administration was discussing taking equity stakes in the quantum computing stocks in exchange for federal funding.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, named IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave, and Quantum Computing as participants in early-stage talks with the Commerce Dept.

The news triggered early double-digit gains with QBTS rising as much as 20% on the news, but Reuters was unable to confirm the report and a Commerce official later denied active negotiations. It said the government is "not currently negotiating equity stakes with quantum computing companies."

Despite the clarification, quantum stocks still closed up for the day, though by mid-single-digit percentages. In premarket trading today, the quartet were rising once more, this time in the 3% to 5% range.

Belief in the Inevitable

Investors may be bidding the stocks higher due to the belief the White House will view quantum computing as a critical industry for U.S. economic and security interests, and may make an investment eventually. Perhaps traders see the word "currently" in the Commerce statement as doing a lot of heavy lifting. That could imply they have negotiated previously or will be doing so in the near future. An official may have just gotten out front too early in leaking the news to the Journal.

The Trump administration certainly hasn't been shy about taking stakes in critical industries. It took a 10% stake in Intel (INTC) in exchange for for $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act grants, took positions in miners MP Materials (MP), Trilogy Metals (TMQ), and Lithium Americas (LAC), and acquired a "golden share" of U.S. Steel in exchange for allowing its acquisition by Nippon Steel to go through.

With investors looking for any reason to get ahead of the curve on the potential of quantum computing, they seem willing to hang their hats on rumor and innuendo, even after it is denied.