CJ’s 5 Stock Watchilst

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: ASML

Two weeks ago, I flagged ASML as a bullish post-earnings setup with upside driven by analyst upgrades. That’s exactly what’s played out.

The company delivered a strong third-quarter report, with earnings slightly ahead of expectations and continued strength in EUV system demand.

Management guided for Q4 revenue between €9.2 and €9.8 billion and forecasted 15% revenue growth for 2025. Margins remain near 52%, a €1.60 dividend was declared, and the buyback program was extended. The result: long-term conviction from institutions remains intact.

Shares have reclaimed the $1,000 level and are now preparing for another leg higher.

Wall Street sentiment is still behind the curve with only 66% of analysts rating the stock a “Buy,” and the average price target below current levels. ASML has picked up two upgrades since earnings, and more are likely as targets adjust to reflect the bullish setup.

Technically, the stock bounced off its rising 20-month moving average near $950 and reestablished its long-term uptrend.

With semiconductors entering their strongest seasonal stretch of the year, institutional rotation back into infrastructure plays like ASML is accelerating.

Bottom line: the bullish setup we highlighted ahead of earnings remains intact. ASML continues to be one of the best-positioned AI manufacturing infrastructure trades into year-end.

Growth Stock of the Week: McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (MCD) is benefiting from a well-timed return to its roots.

In June, management pivoted back to core value offerings, including the return of the popular Snack Wraps. That shift is now translating into increased foot traffic and stronger stock momentum.

While fast-casual names like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse outperformed during peak inflation, slowing economic sentiment is steering consumers back toward lower-cost options. McDonald’s is positioned perfectly to absorb that shift, with a renewed focus on affordability and menu simplicity.

Technically, the stock just confirmed a bullish trend reversal.

The 50-day moving average turned higher in September, signaling near-term momentum is bullish. Shares have stalled a bit after a sharp rally above $300 as investors have paused their buying. But the recent consolidation should be seen as a well-deserved rest for the stock.

After spending most of the summer under pressure, MCD has quietly reclaimed technical leadership in the consumer staples sector.

With strong brand equity, reliable dividend growth, and a clear strategy for navigating a weaker consumer environment, the stock is regaining institutional support.

If shares hold above the $300 level, traders should watch for a move toward $220–$330 before year-end.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) is one for the traders.

The stock was a pandemic-era standout in 2020 but hasn’t recovered from its 2022 bear market decline. Since then, PAGS has become a highly active trading name thanks to its volatility and clean technical patterns.

That pattern is shifting again, this time in favor of the bulls.

Shares just pushed back above their 20-month moving average, the key long-term trendline that separates bull from bear markets. This marks the first time PAGS has traded above that line since September 2024, signaling a potential trend reversal.

Equally important is the round-number price behavior.

PAGS broke above $10 in September but stalled at $11, a common reaction at major resistance levels.

The pullback has held firm, and the stock is now making a second push at $10 with stronger momentum behind it.

Two weeks ago, PAGS’ 50-day moving average turned higher, confirming a short-term bullish trend. That shift gives this breakout attempt more technical credibility.

If shares hold above $10 this time, traders should target a move to $12.50 over the next 4–6 weeks, with profit-taking likely near that resistance zone.

Income Stock of the Week: Ford (F)

Ford (F) reported Q3 earnings last week, beating expectations with record revenue of $50.5 billion and reaffirming its 2025 outlook.

Despite EV division losses and a temporary production hit from a supplier fire, the company’s core ICE business remains highly profitable, and that’s where investors are focused.

The strength came from Ford’s Blue segment, which continues to benefit from strong demand for pickups and SUVs.

While EV losses persist, Ford is generating solid free cash flow, giving it room to invest in high-return projects and maintain its 5.4% dividend yield.

With shares still trading at a low forward P/E, the setup remains attractive, particularly as capital rotates away from high-cost EV startups and back toward legacy automakers with profitable core operations.

Technically, the stock has been in a strong uptrend since February and broke out of the sub-$10 range in June. Last week’s surge to $14 pushed RSI to 70, flashing a short-term overbought condition.

A near-term pullback is likely, but that would serve as a reset, not a reversal.

Ford remains one of the best-positioned names in the ICE-to-hybrid transition. If margins remain firm and EV drag continues to shrink, a revaluation toward $16–$18 becomes likely into early 2026.

Bearish Stock of the Week: O’reily (ORLY)

I always talk about “Walking Down Main Street” and the signals it sends — this is a textbook case.

Consumers are clearly feeling the pinch. From vacations to dining out, spending is tightening. That has serious implications for companies like O’Reilly (ORLY) and AutoZone (AZO).

The simple logic says these auto parts retailers should benefit as more drivers choose to fix their cars themselves. But that’s not what’s happening.

The reality: the majority of ORLY and AZO sales come from commercial accounts, local service providers, not DIY mechanics.

Here’s your “Main Street” signal: after speaking with several local auto shop owners, it’s clear that customers are delaying car repairs. This behavior is familiar as it mirrors the trend we saw leading into the 2007 recession.

I’m not calling for a recession yet, but ORLY’s chart is flashing bearish signals.

The stock has broken below both its short- and intermediate-term trendlines and fallen under the key $100 psychological level. This technical breakdown occurred despite a solid earnings beat — and management’s failure to raise its forward guidance only intensified the selling.

Last week, ORLY found temporary support at its 200-day moving average near $94.

That bounce is likely a short-term dead cat. If that support fails, look for downside targets at $90 and $85. A break below $85 puts the stock in a confirmed long-term bear market with a $70 target.