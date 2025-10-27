Good News is Bad News for Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock

At first glance, prospects for improved geopolitical relations would seem to be a positive for publicly traded enterprises. However, for Energy Fuels (UUUU) — billed as the current largest U.S. uranium provider — the business was cynically riding a fear trade. Without this catalyst, UUUU stock suffered a significant erosion in market value.

According to an NBC News report this past weekend, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are poised to reach an agreement in an effort to avert a new 100% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods. Further, both leaders are likely to meet in person soon, per Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent following talks with Beijing’s top trade negotiator.

NBC News reported that a “framework” is ready for a meeting this week between Trump and Xi, with the ultimate aim of avoiding harsher tariffs threatened by Trump stating Nov. 1. One of the key concerns is that Beijing might move forward with plans to put restrictions on rare earth minerals should relations go awry.

In addition to uranium, Energy Fuels produces advanced rare earth materials. As such, one of the key reasons for the blistering run in UUUU stock has been speculation of crimped global supply chains of these critical resources. However, if relations with China improves, the underlying fear trade diminishes, contributing to a negative rerating of the security.

On the quantitative front, UUUU stock is structured in a momentum-heavy 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Under this specific sentiment regime, median price outcomes over the next 10 weeks can be expected to range mostly between $12 and $21 (assuming an anchor price of $18.87).

What’s most concerning, though, is that median price clustering can be expected at approximately $15, with secondary clustering around $18. Both prices are below the anchor, suggesting that the bears currently control the market from a probabilistic standpoint.

Even under baseline conditions, price clustering would be expected to occur below the anchor. Therefore, investors seeking a discounted play on UUUU stock may want to wait for a better quantitative read.