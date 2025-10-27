What’s in Store for Microsoft’s (MSFT) Fiscal Q1 Earnings Report?

Microsoft (MSFT) moved decisively higher on Monday following a notable analyst upgrade. Guggenheim’s John Difucci rerated MSFT stock from a Hold rating to a Buy ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Oct. 29. Further, the expert assigned a price target of $586, implying a 10% lift from the time-of-writing price.

Fundamentally, MSFT stock could enjoy significant tailwinds from the rapid development of artificial intelligence rather than being an AI casualty. Per TipRanks, major AI hyperscalers should see demand inflows over the years ahead.

Moreover, Difucci is confident that Microsoft can exceed expectations for the rest of the calendar year, thanks to its “near monopoly” in its productivity suite unit (known as Office 365) and “second monopoly” for products geared toward Windows operating systems. Plus, the expert anticipates that the Microsoft Azure cloud services division will be able to monetize AI integration through intelligent solutions like Copilot.

In terms of the actual print, analysts are anticipating Microsoft to post adjusted earnings per share of $3.67 on revenue of $75.37 billion. In the year-ago quarter, the tech giant posted EPS of $3.30 on sales of $65.58 billion.

Quantitatively, MSFT stock is structured in a balanced profile, with five up and down weeks over the past 10 weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Conditionally, this population group features a slightly skewed standard distribution, with median price outcomes over the next 10 weeks ranging mostly between $520 and $582 (assuming an anchor price of $533).

Notably, price clustering is most prominent around $560.

In contrast, the baseline forward distribution of MSFT stock features a relatively symmetrical bell curve, with prices ranging between $520 and $579. Further, price clustering is most prominent at $551. Thus, while the quant structure is balanced, investors may be looking at a positive delta in price clustering of 1.63%.

That said, implied volatility for the options chain expiring Halloween stands at 56.5%, well above the historical volatility of 14.29%. With earnings around the corner, speculators may anticipate a little more heat coming out of MSFT stock.