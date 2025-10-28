Another Brick in the Wall of Worry

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 28, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.68% 10-Year Yield: 3.997 (UNCH) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.52% WTI Crude: $60.59 (-0.32%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.68% Gold Futures: $3,943 (-1.88%) VIX: 15.78 (-12.27%) Bitcoin (BTC): $115,128 (+1.34%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

You can feel the excitement building as the large-cap technology companies gear up to release earnings this week.

After several weeks of drift, the prospect of fresh results from Big Tech has injected a renewed sense of energy into the market. Historically, this is how the fourth-quarter rally begins, confidence rises, volatility settles, and traders rotate back into high-beta names that can lead the next leg higher.

What’s notably absent in the rush back into technology stocks is attention to rare-earth and precious-metal names.

Shares of MP Materials (MP) and U.S. Rare Earth (USAR) have cratered roughly 35% and 50% respectively over the past week as investors view Malaysia’s reopening and potential easing of U.S.–China trade restrictions as near-term headwinds. Still, both companies have become favorites of the Trump White House, and their strategic importance to critical-minerals policy suggests they could quickly regain footing at the first hint of renewed trade tension.

As for gold, the “risk-on” rotation that pushed the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) up more than 30% in two months has paused. GLD is now down 8.7% from its highs and has cracked its 20-day moving average for the first time since August 22. The pullback appears driven primarily by profit-taking, not a structural change in the macro thesis that supports gold as an inflation and currency hedge.

Watch for a buy-the-dip setup near $360, which aligns with short-term technical support.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures are higher as earnings from UnitedHealth (UNH) and UPS (UPS) reinforce confidence in corporate profits, and a series of strategic announcements out of Washington and Tokyo add a fresh dose of optimism.

Traders are digesting a major M&A headline with Skyworks buying Qorvo for $22 billion, solid tech leadership in mega-caps, and positive momentum surrounding President Trump’s Asia trip and the U.S.–Japan rare-earth framework.

The macro backdrop is quietly supportive with Treasury yields edging lower and the U.S. Dollar Index slipping to 98.71. All eyes turn to consumer confidence and housing data later this morning to see if the upbeat tone holds.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

UnitedHealth (UNH) $522 +2.1% - Beat EPS by $0.12 and raised FY25 guidance, fueling health-care leadership.

- Beat EPS by $0.12 and raised FY25 guidance, fueling health-care leadership. UPS (UPS) $155 +3.4% - Solid top- and bottom-line beat with Q4 revenue outlook above consensus.

- Solid top- and bottom-line beat with Q4 revenue outlook above consensus. Skyworks (SWKS) $128 +5.8% - Announced $22 B cash-and-stock acquisition of Qorvo (QRVO), creating a wireless chip giant.

- Announced $22 B cash-and-stock acquisition of Qorvo (QRVO), creating a wireless chip giant. Qorvo (QRVO) $112 +11.2% - Jumps on buyout premium from Skyworks.

- Jumps on buyout premium from Skyworks. PayPal (PYPL) $78 +4.7% - Beat EPS by $0.14 and teamed with OpenAI to enable “agentic commerce” in ChatGPT.

- Beat EPS by $0.14 and teamed with OpenAI to enable “agentic commerce” in ChatGPT. SoFi (SOFI) $9.32 +6.0% - Raised FY25 EPS and revenue guidance after solid quarterly beat.

- Raised FY25 EPS and revenue guidance after solid quarterly beat. F5 Networks (FFIV) $164 -2.5% - Beat this quarter but issued weak Q1 and FY26 guidance.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Core Scientific (CORZ) — B. Riley upgraded to Buy on improving crypto-mining efficiency and cash flow stability.

on improving crypto-mining efficiency and cash flow stability. CrowdStrike (CRWD) — Jefferies raised to Buy on sustained cybersecurity growth and margin expansion.

on sustained cybersecurity growth and margin expansion. Fox Corp (FOXA) — Morgan Stanley lifted to Overweight citing advertising recovery and streaming discipline.

citing advertising recovery and streaming discipline. LXP Industrial (LXP) — Raymond James upgraded to Strong Buy on industrial real-estate momentum.

on industrial real-estate momentum. Nokia (NOK) — Citi raised to Buy on network contracts and AI infrastructure exposure.

Downgrades

Boot Barn (BOOT) — UBS cut to Neutral after inventory build-up and slowing Western-wear demand.

— UBS cut to Neutral after inventory build-up and slowing Western-wear demand. Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) — JP Morgan downgraded to Hold on pipeline delays and higher cash burn.

— JP Morgan downgraded to Hold on pipeline delays and higher cash burn. Selective Insurance (SIGI) — BofA cut to Underperform amid soft pricing environment and claims headwinds.

Today’s Bottom Line – More AI Bubble Talk

Markets are finding their footing as earnings season shifts from banks and industrials to tech and consumer names.

Lower yields and a weaker dollar are providing tailwinds for risk assets, while steady leadership from UPS, UnitedHealth, and PayPal keeps breadth healthy.

Investors should watch for the 10-year yield to hold below 4% as a key technical level that would validate the bullish October seasonality setup.

Adding to the conversation, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood told CNBC she expects to see a “shudder” in markets as interest rates begin to rise again.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Wood acknowledged the likelihood of a short-term reality check in artificial intelligence valuations but dismissed the notion of an AI bubble.

Her comments reinforce the broader theme that temporary volatility doesn’t derail the long-term growth trajectory of innovation sectors, it simply resets expectations and creates opportunity.

In a sense, her remarks may represent another brick in the Wall of Worry that continues to support this market.

As I noted last week, bubbles don’t form when everyone’s calling it a bubble.

Bubbes form when skepticism disappears and investors stop questioning the upside. Right now, skepticism is still abundant, and that’s exactly what gives this market its ability to climb higher despite the noise.

If today’s confidence data and bond auction land without shock, momentum could extend into month-end with resistance for the S&P 500 near 5,250.