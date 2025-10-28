Down 27% Since Mid-October, is Rigetti Computing (RGTI) a Buy?

It’s been quite a wild ride for quantum computing giant Rigetti Computing (RGTI). On one hand, the dominant motif has been the astounding upside performance of RGTI stock, which has gained about 173% since the start of this year. But on the other hand, the aura of invincibility took a sizable hit recently, with RGTI suffering a 27% loss since Oct. 15.

Contributing to the selloff were unsubstantiated rumors of an executive-level distribution. According to a Barron’s report, RGTI stock suffered a nearly 15% plunge roughly two weeks ago after rumors circulated on social media that Rigetti’s head executive sold his entire stake in the company.

Obviously, executives sell for a variety of reasons, many of them mundane. But a wholesale exiting is unheard of. And while the rumors had no merit behind them, it nevertheless caused real financial loss for stakeholders who entered positions just prior to the fake news.

Still, what may be problematic for some observers is that RGTI stock has yet to return to prior peaks, where the security briefly exchanged hands above $56. It raises the logical question: where will Rigetti head next?

Quantitatively, RGTI stock is structured in a 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. While the actual sequence isn’t important per se, observations of GARCH (Generalized AutoRegressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity) studies demonstrate the diffusional properties of volatility as non-linear, clustered phenomena. Subsequently, it stands to reason that different market stimuli promotes different market behaviors.

Under 7-3-U conditions, the expected range of median outcomes will mostly materialize between $34 and $56 (assuming an anchor price of $41.17). Price clustering will be expected to be most prominent at roughly $42.50. In contrast, under baseline conditions, prices will mostly range between $34 and $44, with clustering prominent at $39.

Essentially, traders may anticipate an 8.97% positive delta in price density dynamics, making RGTI stock an intriguing prospect relative to its current discount.