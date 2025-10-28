PayPal (PYPL) Is Soaring After Earnings Beat, Partnership With OpenAI.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is riding high today, with shares jumping in premarket trading following a strong third-quarter performance and a flashy new tie-up with AI powerhouse OpenAI.
The fintech giant delivered adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, a solid 12% increase year-over-year, beating analyst expectations of $1.20. Revenue also impressed, climbing 7% to $8.42 billion against forecasts of $8.236 billion. Even Venmo, PayPal's peer-to-peer payment arm, saw a robust 20% revenue boost.
But let's be real – while the earnings were a nice surprise, that premarket surge of more than 15% might owe more to the OpenAI buzz than the balance sheet. OpenAI has morphed into Wall Street's ultimate kingmaker: any stock whispering "partnership" with the ChatGPT creator seems to launch into orbit. In this deal, ChatGPT's massive user base – over 800 million weekly active folks – can now zip through purchases using PayPal wallets, potentially supercharging e-commerce transactions. OpenAI recently launched Instant Checkout, a feature integrated into ChatGPT Pro that enables users to complete purchases directly within the AI chat interface.
Diving deeper, PayPal's total payment volume hit $458 billion, up 8% and topping estimates. The branded business, including its checkout tools and wallet, grew 5%, holding steady despite competition from players like Apple Pay. Active accounts ticked up 1% to 438 million, and transaction margin dollars rose 6% to $3.87 billion, signaling healthier profits per swipe after ditching some low-margin deals at Braintree.
Looking ahead, PayPal's guidance for Q4 adjusted EPS is $1.27 to $1.31, slightly shy of the $1.31 midpoint analysts hoped for. The company also dropped its first-ever dividend, a shareholder sweetener amid ongoing evolution from web payments to mobile dominance.
Shares had dipped 17% year-to-date before this pop, but if the OpenAI magic sticks, could this be the turnaround? Investors are watching closely as AI integrations redefine fintech frontiers.
