SOFI Stock Hit a Wall at $30, but Here’s Why It’s a Buying Opportunity

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has been sliding despite posting some very solid numbers. The company’s revenue came in at a record $962 million, up 38% year-over-year. Analysts expected some $904 million. The bottom line also outperformed as net income came in at $139 million and adjusted EBITDA rose 49% to $277 million.

Top-line guidance was raised 35% to $3.54 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $1.05 billion for the full year, with plans to launch crypto trading by year-end, with a SoFi USD stablecoin slated for early next year.

Despite all the positive momentum, SOFI stock has been sliding. The stock is down over 3% as of this writing today.

Buy while others take profits

SoFi Technologies is on a very bullish beat-and-raise cadence. These beats are large enough to carry over momentum to the following quarters. The member count alone says that the strategy is working, and the stock may have more room to run.

$30 has turned out to be a very strong resistance level for SOFI stock, but I expect the strong fundamentals to take it above that level eventually. The coming quarters could take SOFI stock to much higher levels if it can exceed the guidance levels given for this year.

Still, this company’s earnings are interlinked with the broader rally and even the crypto rally. The company’s investing and trading arm could slow down if the stock market starts correcting. Such a correction is nowhere in sight in the near term, and financials continue booming.

I’d buy before SOFI stock soars above $30 again.