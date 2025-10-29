Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Will Release Earnings Next Week: Here’s What to Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to disclose its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, Nov. 4, following the closing bell. Circumstances couldn’t be more pressure-filled, with investors anxiously awaiting the disclosure. Since the start of the year, AMD stock has gained roughly 117%, which is a phenomenal performance. At the same time, the valuation premium will need to be justified.

Heading into the critical disclosure, Wall Street analysts are anticipating that adjusted earnings per share will land at $1.17 on revenue of $8.75 billion. In the year-ago quarter, the semiconductor giant posted EPS of 92 cents, matching the consensus view. Also, the tech specialist generated $6.82 billion in sales, beating out expectations calling for $6.71 billion.

Earlier this month, AMD stock skyrocketed on a landmark deal between the chipmaker and OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT. While investors cheered the partnership — which will involve the deployment of advanced graphics processors subject to meeting key performance benchmarks — questions lingered about the underlying fundamental viability.

Yes, AMD stock has clearly benefited from the deal. However, with the security now trading at almost 102-times last year’s earnings, investors want assurances that they won’t be left holding the bag.

Looking at the quantitative picture, the projected 10-week median outcomes of AMD stock form a skewed standard distribution, with prices expected to range between $250 and $290 (assuming an anchor price of $260.63). Further, price clustering would be expected to be most prominent at $265.

However, based on observations of GARCH (Generalized AutoRegressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity) studies, volatility diffuses in a non-linear, clustered fashion. It stands to reason, then, that different market stimuli yield different market outcomes.

Currently, AMD stock is structured in a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward slope. This pattern tends to extend the risk tail to $240 and the reward tail to $310. However, the net benefit to bullish investors is that price clustering tends to occur most prominently at $269. As such, there is a 1.51% positive delta in price density dynamics.

That might not be a terribly big advantage, especially headed toward a critical Q3 earnings test. Still, from a strictly quantitative perspective, the bulls may have a slight edge.