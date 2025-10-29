Nvidia Just Made Nokia Relevant Once Again

In a move that shocked the market and catapulted Finnish telecom giant Nokia (NOK) to relevance once again, Nvidia (NVDA) announced it was investing $1 billion in the company to spearhead AI-driven advancements in mobile networks.

The partnership aims to pioneer the AI platform for transitioning from 5G to 6G, positioning the U.S. to reclaim leadership in telecommunications infrastructure. Nokia, once a dominant force in mobile phones but often seen as an afterthought in recent years amid competition from Ericsson (ERIC) and Huawei, is now thrust back into the spotlight.

The deal involves Nvidia acquiring a 2.9% stake in Nokia at $6.01 per share, causing Nokia's stock to surge over 22% and hit a decade-high. At its core, the collaboration focuses on AI-RAN (AI Radio Access Network) innovations, integrating Nvidia's CUDA and GPU technologies with Nokia's RAN software to handle exploding mobile AI traffic from apps like ChatGPT. This will enable edge AI inferencing, enhanced network performance, and new services for generative and physical AI applications.

Investing In an Also-Ran

But why Nokia, which has become a shell of its former self and has lost share in a market it once dominated? Despite stronger rivals like Ericsson in RAN capabilities, Nokia's optical networking expertise and willingness to fully adopt Nvidia's stack offer unique synergies. Geopolitical factors also play a role, avoiding restricted vendors like Huawei to bolster Western alliances. The partnership will conduct trials with T-Mobile (TMUS) that are set for 2026, targeting a $200 billion AI-RAN market by 2030.

NOK president and CEO Justin Hotard hailed the Nvidia tie-up as a way to "put an AI data center into everyone's pocket." For the telecom, this infusion could reverse years of decline, validating its pivot to an AI-native infrastructure. And as AI reshapes telecom, Nokia's revival might just be the start of a new era of relevancy.