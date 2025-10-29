Teradyne’s New Breakout Target Price: 25% Profits

Teradyne Stock Surges 15% After Earnings Beat and Bullish AI Outlook

Shares of Teradyne (TER) are surging more than 15% in early trading on Wednesday after a strong third-quarter earnings beat and a bullish outlook for Q4.

The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, topping estimates by $0.06.

The earnings came on revenue of $769 million, which rose 4.3% year-over-year and came in well ahead of consensus.

Management also guided Q4 earnings and revenue above expectations, forecasting sequential sales growth of 25% and year-over-year growth of 27%.

Teradyne is a leading global supplier of automation equipment for semiconductor testing, industrial robotics, and wireless systems.

The company’s technology is critical to ensuring chip reliability and performance, especially in advanced markets like artificial intelligence, networking, and memory. The company’s test systems are used by nearly every major semiconductor manufacturer, making it a bellwether for chip sector health.

Teradyne’s Results Confirm AI Chip Market Strength

Teradyne’s CEO highlighted that growth was driven primarily by System-on-a-Chip (SoC) test solutions for AI applications and robust memory demand.

The upbeat forecast reinforces the broader semiconductor revival, following NVIDIA’s NVQLink announcement and a 7% weekly jump in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD).

Teradyne’s commentary confirms that AI-related chip testing is now one of the fastest-growing verticals in the equipment space.

New Bullish Volatility Rally for Teradyne

Technically, Wednesday’s rally confirms the start of a new Volatility Breakout Rally.

Shares are breaking above the $150 level, a key round-number resistance that capped the stock for the past month. At the same time, shares are pushing through the upper Bollinger Band for the first time since June. This combination signals expanding momentum and likely triggers additional algorithmic buying.

The 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day several weeks ago, forming a Golden Cross that often precedes multi-month rallies. With the 200-day average now flattening and beginning to turn higher, the stock’s intermediate trend has fully shifted to bullish.

Teradyne’s Bottom Line

Short-term traders should target $175 over the next 4–6 weeks as momentum accelerates. Long-term investors can anchor on the broader bull market structure, with strong fundamentals and AI-driven tailwinds supporting a 12-month price target of $200.

Long-Term Bottom Line: Teradyne’s earnings surprise and Q4 guidance confirm that AI hardware demand isn’t slowing - it’s expanding into every layer of the semiconductor ecosystem. With technical momentum building and leadership rotation favoring chip equipment names, TER is shifting from laggard to leader.