Is Fiserv (FI) Stock Oversold Now? Here’s What You Should Do

What looked like a reversion to prices near $100 that Fiserv (FI) has normally traded at before the late-2022 rally has turned out to be a much deeper quagmire than even most bears expected. Shares have nearly halved again, this time to just $66 as of this writing.

Q3 earnings revealed that the company’s financials were not in a position for a turnaround.

Adjusted EPS of $2.04 missed the consensus by a shocking 23%. Guidance was cut by double digits to a midpoint of $8.55 for the full year. The company is undergoing a leadership overhaul under the new CEO, Mike Lyons, who assumed his position on May 6, 2025.

Is bottom fishing possible in a bottomless pit?

Fiserv has cratered well below what would have been a normal selloff. The market has lost patience, and it may now take years for FI stock to fully recover. The stock could go much lower from here as a concrete recovery plan will only come after the CEO is done with the “executive overhaul”.

The Clover payment platform is faltering, and changing management is unlikely to remedy it. Fiserv forced migration and inflated growth. The boost it got earlier was from merchants being forced into Clover. Lawsuits are now being filed, as investors see this as a misrepresentation of growth.

These merchants are now leaving for other platforms. If the exodus continues, Clover’s “growth” metrics may turn negative.

Fiserv’s “growth slowdown” has now turned into a rapid loss of shareholder trust. As such, I expect things to get worse before they get any better. I’d sell and put my money elsewhere while management sorts out the mess.