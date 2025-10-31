Amazon Rockets 13% - Here’s What Comes Next

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 31, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.50% 10-Year Yield: 4.087 (-.003) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +1.05% WTI Crude: $61.05 (+0.81%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.06% Gold Futures: $3,987 (+0.42%) VIX: 16.92 (+3.05%) Bitcoin (BTC): $109,954 (+3.01%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

The narrative flipped overnight.

What looked like mega-cap fatigue yesterday is giving way to renewed strength, thanks to blowout numbers and bullish guidance from Amazon, Apple, and a new multi-billion-dollar deal involving NVIDIA.

Amazon is up 13% after crushing expectations.

Apple is climbing 2% after reporting solid results.

NVIDIA jumped 2% on news of a strategic partnership with SK, Samsung, and Hyundai—cementing its global AI dominance.

Even beyond the "Magnificent 7," growth stocks are lighting up the screen. Coinbase, Reddit, MicroStrategy, Western Digital, and Twilio are all sharply higher after earnings. Netflix added to the optimism with a 10-for-1 stock split announcement, sending its shares up over 1%.

This wave of upside comes with an important macro tailwind. The blended Q3 earnings growth rate has surged to 10.6%—up from 7.0% just a few weeks ago. Forward EPS estimates are also climbing, with the 12-month S&P 500 estimate jumping from $292.92 at the end of Q3 to $297.28 today, according to FactSet.

AI spending remains the core engine. Companies are not just delivering strong profits—they’re raising capex guidance aggressively into 2026. The trickle-down effect from mega-cap earnings is fueling second-tier growth names, triggering rotation and reacceleration across tech.

Yesterday’s pullback in Microsoft and Meta felt like a red flag. Today’s action turns it into a head fake. The market just cleared the Magnificent 7 gauntlet (with the exception of NVIDIA’s November 19 report), and came out with more clarity, more upside, and more energy.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Amazon (AMZN) $144.27 ▲ +13.0% - Blew past estimates on strong AWS growth and rising profitability. Raised guidance. Market leader today.

Apple (AAPL) $187.80 ▲ +2.0% - Earnings beat with strong iPhone sales and Services growth. Up despite caution on macro environment.

NVIDIA (NVDA) $483.30 ▲ +2.0% - Announced multi-billion-dollar AI collaboration with SK, Samsung, and Hyundai—extending AI chip dominance.

Coinbase (COIN) $98.90 ▲ +5.2% - Beat revenue estimates, solid user growth. Crypto names broadly rallying as Bitcoin tops $34K.

Netflix (NFLX) $447.10 ▲ +1.2% - 10-for-1 stock split announced, adding momentum to already strong post-earnings trend.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Western Digital (WDC) – Citi upgrades to Buy, PT $72 (was $62); notes margin expansion and NAND rebound

– Citi upgrades to Buy, PT $72 (was $62); notes margin expansion and NAND rebound Twilio (TWLO) – Jefferies upgrades to Buy, PT $69; better-than-expected EBITDA guidance

– Jefferies upgrades to Buy, PT $69; better-than-expected EBITDA guidance Coinbase (COIN) – Canaccord raises PT to $120 post-earnings; crypto volume recovery noted

Downgrades

Meta Platforms (META) – Bernstein cuts to Market Perform on capex pressure and margin concerns

– Bernstein cuts to Market Perform on capex pressure and margin concerns Microsoft (MSFT) – Evercore trims PT to $405 from $420; slowing Azure momentum cited

Today’s Bottom Line –

The bullish reversal this morning reflects more than just short-term excitement—it’s confirmation that the AI-led earnings cycle is intact and accelerating.

You and I have been talking about the increase in AI spending that has been the top line story from every earnings report, well almost every report. That drive is all that the market needs for now.

Remember, we are heading into the strongest period of the year for seasonality. Don’t laugh when I say that as this is one of the most consistent drivers of higher price for the market, seasonality. The fact that earnings are now adding an even more powerful catalyst to the equation means that investors are going to start feeling that “Fear of Missing Out”.

There’s not much out there than is more powerful than a market driven by the equation above.

The mega-caps passed the earnings test, and now second-tier growth stocks are catching a bid.

With Q3 earnings growth revised sharply higher and forward EPS estimates rising, the market has a reason to stay long—at least until the next macro shock. Tech and growth remain in charge.