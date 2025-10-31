This is How You Trade Apple’s Earnings Move

Apple Stock Slips Despite Strong Earnings: Classic “Sell the News” Setup Creates Buy-the-Dip Opportunity

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are trading lower Friday morning, down just over 1%, following a stellar quarterly earnings report that initially sent the stock up more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday. The selloff isn’t about the numbers — it’s about timing, sentiment, and positioning.

Earnings Recap: Strong Results and a Solid Outlook

Apple’s latest quarter checked nearly every bullish box. Revenue and earnings came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, driven by better-than-expected iPhone and Services growth. The company also offered a stable outlook for the holiday quarter, supported by strong early sales of the iPhone 16 lineup and continued momentum in its subscription ecosystem.

Margins remain robust, cash reserves exceed $60 billion, and Apple reiterated its ongoing share buyback program — a signal of confidence from management.

Despite all of this, the stock’s reaction shows investors were already well-positioned for good news.

Classic “Sell the News” Reaction

Apple’s weakness today isn’t about disappointment — it’s the result of a “Buy the Rumor, Sell the News” setup that played out perfectly.

Over the last two weeks, Apple shares surged more than 10% in just 11 trading days as traders piled in ahead of earnings. That run pushed the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) to near-overbought territory — a textbook sign that near-term expectations were stretched.

When the company delivered strong results, profit-takers used the event as an exit, triggering a short-term pullback. These post-earnings dips are common and often short-lived, particularly when the underlying fundamentals remain strong.

Buy the Sell the News Dip: Short-Term Support at $260

Apple’s 20-day moving average — the “Trader’s Trendline” — sits just below $260, providing a likely support zone for dip buyers. A brief move lower into that range would complete a natural consolidation phase before the next advance.

On a longer timeframe, Apple’s technical picture remains decisively bullish:

The 50-day moving average , now near $250 , continues to rise sharply.

, now near , continues to rise sharply. The 200-day moving average confirms a long-term uptrend.

confirms a long-term uptrend. Momentum indicators remain supportive of higher prices once this short-term correction runs its course.

Sentiment Shift: From Stale to Strategic

Apple has faced months of skepticism over its perceived lack of innovation in artificial intelligence. But recent reports indicate iPhone 16 sales are outperforming expectations, signaling that the product cycle remains healthy.

The company is also investing heavily in AI-driven features across iOS and macOS, aiming to integrate intelligence into its ecosystem rather than chasing standalone AI hype. That narrative is starting to resonate with investors, particularly heading into the holiday quarter, historically Apple’s strongest sales period.

Add in three analyst upgrades this morning and renewed optimism about consumer demand, and sentiment appears to be swinging back in Apple’s favor.

Outlook: $300 Target, $325 Stretch Goal

With the stock still in a confirmed bull market and sentiment improving, traders should view this pullback as a buy-the-dip setup — not a warning sign.

Expect short-term volatility as Apple digests its pre-earnings rally, but a rebound toward $300 over the next 2–4 weeks looks likely. A year-end run toward $325 is realistic if momentum strengthens alongside a strong holiday season.

Bottom Line:

Apple’s selloff is a healthy, temporary reaction to an overbought setup, not a reflection of weak fundamentals. The underlying trend remains bullish, and patient traders should prepare to accumulate shares near $260 for the next leg higher.