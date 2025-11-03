IONQ Stock Approaches “Neutral Zone” After Selloff. Should You Buy Here?

IonQ (IONQ) stock was riding high until early October, but profit-taking is dragging on for longer than the bulls would like. The stock has pulled back another 8% to $57.3 as of this writing, whereas other quantum computing stocks have fared even worse. Two of its biggest competitors’ stocks are down by over double digits.

Is this a repeat of what went down from early January to March last year, and should you be opening up your wallet to buy the dip? Or, could this turn into an even more protracted downturn that you should stay away from? Let’s look at both the fundamentals and the technical signals.

What the fundamentals say

IONQ stock is still “fundamentally overvalued,” and value investors should stay away from it with a ten-foot pole. However, the stock still has plenty of demand, as exchange-traded funds currently have only a handful of quantum computing stocks to include. And in this day and age, not betting on quantum computing can cost you more if the AI + quantum thesis plays out well.

The stock declined in early October but traded sideways after IonQ raised $2 billion in cash through an equity offering. Later, there were rumors that the U.S. government was looking to invest directly in quantum computing companies. These rumors remained rather unproven, with pushback from a government official who said quantum computing companies were the ones reaching out.

IonQ also announced that it achieved a breakthrough in two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.99%. It remains the leading company when it comes to fault-tolerant quantum computers. Errors are the biggest problem holding back quantum computing.

What the technicals say

IonQ has sharply moved below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

This happened multiple times this summer, but the current drawdown is similar to the one in February. But you may have to wait before you see more green.

Most traders are currently betting in the $50-60 range by December.

And seasonal trends are also mixed.

It would take a very positive catalyst, such as a partnership or a government investment, to turn November 2025 green. December hasn’t been exceptional either. The RSI is currently in neutral mode, with room to fall from its current level of 44. I would accumulate more once it falls to more oversold levels.