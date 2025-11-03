Ondas Holdings (ONDS) is Down Big Again: When Will the Carnage End?

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) may simultaneously be the most devastating and yet alluring opportunity in the market right now. On Monday morning, ONDS stock started the session down about 9.5%. In the trailing month, the security has lost a staggering 41% of market value. While the drone infrastructure specialist — which incorporates artificial intelligence and other autonomous technologies — has enjoyed blistering success, investors are getting skeptical.

Most of the concerns likely hinge on the wild valuation undergirding ONDS stock. Right now, it trades for nearly 58-times trailing-12-month (TTM) sales. At the halfway point of this year, the metric stood at a much lower multiple of 14.27. Indeed, this metric never rose past 20.61 since June 30, 2024. Further, ONDS trades for over 33-times last year’s book value. Again, this is another significantly elevated metric compared to prior readings.

It must be stated, though, that valuation ratios are not universal truth claims. Also, fundamental analysis has a massive problem in that both the premise and the conclusion stem firmly from the author making the claim. This is an objective criticism. Currently, the gap between the average analyst price target and the most optimistic clocks in at 71.43%.

If the assumed premium to fair value features that much of a consensus variance, investors are not dealing with data science; rather, they’re consuming ego-driven opinions. By logical framing, this aligns the value of the content being created with the competency of the creator. In other words, if the analysis sounds stupid, it’s probably because the analyst is stupid.

Under the quantitative approach, investors can instead strip away the contingency of the analyst and instead focus purely on the analysis itself. Using this methodology, market participants seek two types of probabilities: the baseline expectation and the odds of success for the particular setup.

Think about baseball. When a manager makes a decision to substitute a player, the potential reward of the replacement must exceed its risks. But if the manager doesn’t know what the odds are for each decision (stay put or make the change), then the whole process would become a matter of feeling things out (also known as technical analysis).

Under baseline conditions, the forward 10-week returns of ONDS stock would be expected to form a double-headed distributional curve, with outcomes ranging from $5.50 to $6.12 (assuming an anchor of $5.92). Primary price clustering would also be expected to occur at the same level ($5.92). Secondary clustering would occur around $5.72.

However, the current discretized setup in the last 10 weeks is a 6-4-U formation: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward slope. Under this condition, price clustering would be expected to occur around $6 to $6.20. While that sounds appealing, the problem is the expansion of the risk-reward tails.

On the reward side, the median upswing could be expected to drive past $7. Unfortunately, the risk tail also extends to the left to around $3.60. In other words, while opportunity is present, the chance for volatility still remains steep. As such, even contrarian speculators will want to exercise caution here.