Archer Aviation (ACHR) is Set to Release Earnings Soon: Here’s What’s on the Docket

Although Archer Aviation (ACHR) has struggled in recent sessions, its upcoming third-quarter earnings report could potentially right the ship. A specialist in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Archer has previously enjoyed sharp rallies thanks to the potential paradigm shift in mobility. However, the spikes have been intermittent, translating in a year-to-date performance of ACHR stock of less than 3%.

At the moment, circumstances appear less than auspicious. On Tuesday afternoon, ACHR stock found itself down nearly 4%. In the trailing five sessions, the security slipped about 11%, while in the trailing month, it lost roughly 27%. Fundamentally, investors appear to be concerned about financial viability, with Archer reporting a net loss of $206 million in Q2. As well, the company has incurred various challenges regarding certification and policy completion.

For the upcoming Q3 disclosure, analysts will be looking for Archer to deliver a loss per share of 30 cents, which would be an expansion of red ink from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 29 cents per share. However, the more important aspect will likely be management’s commentary regarding future strategies and potential.

In particular, experts will be anticipating Archer to start recognizing revenue in Q1 of next year. This would mark a pivotal transition from a developmental protocol to early commercialization. What could also help boost ACHR stock is expressed confidence that full-scale passenger flights will still be on tap for 2028.

Looking at the quantitative structure, the forward 10-week median returns of ACHR stock under baseline conditions would be expected to land between $8.60 to $10.30 (assuming an anchor price of $9.91). Further, price clustering would be expected to occur at $9.55, which is indicative of a negative bias.

Right now, the quant sequence of ACHR stock is arranged in a 3-7-U formation: three up weeks, seven down weeks, with an overall upward slope. Under this specific condition, the risk-reward profile shifts to the left (risk) side, with forward 10-week median outcomes ranging between $6 to $11.50. Moreover, price clustering would be expected to occur at $8.20.

Still, the caveat here is that the 3-7-U sequence has only materialized two times; thus, it’s a signal that can be comfortably ignored. But this also means that sentiment should be tied exclusively to Archer’s commentary on its potential.