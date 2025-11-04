CEO Says You're Nuts If You're Betting Against Palantir

In a fiery CNBC "Squawk Box" interview this morning, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp unleashed a blistering attack on legendary "Big Short" investor Michael Burry, branding him "batshit crazy" for massive bearish bets against Palantir and Nvidia (NVDA).

The clash erupted hours after a 13F filing revealed Burry's Scion Asset Management loaded up on put options: 5 million against Palantir (notional value $912 million) and 1 million against Nvidia ($187 million). These Q3 wagers signal Burry's skepticism toward the AI boom that is fueling both stocks – Palantir is up 156% year-to-date, Nvidia is up almost 52%.

Karp, fresh off Palantir's Q3 beat that saw 30% revenue growth to over $1 billion, driven by "unrelenting AI demand," didn't hold back. "The two companies he's shorting are the ones making all the money, which is super weird," Karp said. "The idea that chips and ontology is what you want to short is batshit crazy."

He called short-selling "egregious," vowing to "dance around" when proven right, and slammed shorts for targeting "noble" businesses like Palantir's defense and data analytics work.

Going Short on AI

Burry has been silent on specifics but has cryptically posted on X with bubble warnings and dot-com parallels. He has a history of contrarian wins – and a number of significant misses, too. Earlier this year, he made a big bet against NVDA, buying $97.5 million in put options. Since the disclosure, the AI chipmaker's stock is up 85% – though not before that big early-April market drop over tariff fears. Since then, though, NVDA has been on a fairly steady march higher.

Burry's puts, however, echo the growing fears of overvalued AI hype, with Palantir's forward P/E at 228 raising eyebrows. Despite the earnings beat and upbeat guidance, PLTR stock is down 7% in morning trading, NVDA is off 2.4%.

Karp also ranted about short-seller "market manipulation," saying they are “shorting one of the great businesses of the world.” He has previously said he loves "burning short-sellers."

Yet as AI's growth potential divides Wall Street, this showdown pits an eccentric visionary against a crash prophet. Grab the popcorn!.