Read Before Buying Palantir: Earnings Trade Details

Palantir Stock: Buy the Rumor Turns to Sell the News

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) posted another quarter that reinforced its leadership in the artificial intelligence software sector — but the results weren’t enough to overcome the wave of optimism already baked into the price.

Earnings Recap – “Beat and Raise”

Palantir did what it failed to do last quarter…. a classic “Beat and Raise”

The company reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, beating estimates by $0.04, on revenue of $1.18 billion, up 62.8% year-over-year and well ahead of the $1.09 billion consensus.

Growth was strongest in Palantir’s U.S. operations, where commercial revenue surged 121% year-over-year and 29% sequentially, while U.S. government sales climbed 52% from last year and 14% quarter-over-quarter.

Management raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $4.396–$4.400 billion, above the prior $4.14 billion forecast. The company also guided Q4 revenue to $1.327–$1.331 billion, marking the company’s highest sequential growth projection in its history.

CEO Alex Karp – best friend of Wall Street analysts - said the results make “undeniable the transformational impact of using AIP to compound AI leverage.”

Karp noted that U.S. business growth of 77% year-over-year underscores accelerating enterprise adoption.

Buy the Rumor, Sell the News

The issue isn’t Palantir’s fundamentals, it’s expectations. Investors got a little over their skis in the days leading up to the earnings results.

Palantir shares rallied 15% in the eight days leading up to earnings, right in line with their 19.2% average pre-earnings rally over the last two years.

Investors, confident in the AI growth narrative, were willing to ignore Palantir’s 240x P/E ratio and treat the company as a pure momentum play.

But when Wall Street’s biggest voices - including Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon - warned overnight after the earnings call that markets could face a 10%+ correction over the next 12–24 months, traders were quick to hit the sell button.

The move mirrored what we’ve seen across the AI service segment, where Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), and now Palantir have all delivered strong numbers but faced short-term selling pressure on valuation fears rather than performance.

Technical Picture: The Trader’s Trendline in Play

From a technical standpoint, Palantir’s selloff is a textbook volatility reset.

The stock briefly tagged its 20-day moving average on Tuesday - a line I call the Trader’s Trendline - before bouncing sharply intraday, confirming active dip-buying behavior.

Below that sits the $180–$175 zone, which represents the midpoint of Palantir’s trading range from late September through October. This range was tested on 26 consecutive sessions and forms the stock’s near-term equilibrium.

The rising 50-day moving average also tracks just beneath this level, strengthening its importance as layered support.

A breakdown below that cluster would open the door to a $150 target, representing a 27% correction and nearly identical to the August pullback that formed the last major base. Markets have what I call “muscle memory” for declines of this size, institutional traders tend to buy aggressively at previously proven reversal zones.

Sentiment, FOMO and the Wall of Worry

Investor psychology remains a key driver of Palantir’s performance. The stock’s history is littered with analyst misreads. Overhyped by Wall Street in 2021, abandoned in 2022, and reluctantly embraced in 2023–2025 as it defied valuation logic.

When 91% of analysts rated PLTR a “buy” four years ago, the stock lost 74% of its value. Today, skepticism is still high, yet the company continues to post triple-digit growth in its commercial business.

That skepticism creates the conditions for Palantir’s next advance.

As long as analysts hesitate to re-rate the stock higher, the “Wall of Worry” remains intact, and that’s what bulls want.

Bottom Line

I always say that “Volatility is a trader’s best friend” and that remains true for Palantir investors.

The stock routinely swings 10% in days and 20–25% in weeks, yet each bout of fear has delivered better buying opportunities. With accelerating adoption across both private and government sectors, Palantir’s fundamentals remain sound.

The near-term test lies in holding support at $175 amid rising volatility and valuation pressure across tech.

A bounce from that zone would confirm that the uptrend remains the path of least resistance, setting up another “buy-the-dip” entry for traders ahead of Q4’s expected record growth.