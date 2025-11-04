Traders Think Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock Could Nearly Double Again After the Amazon Deal

Cipher Mining (CIFR) is one of the Bitcoin mining companies reshaping its business around AI. These companies have been hit hard by Bitcoin’s halving in 2024, and even the rising price of BTC hasn’t helped them much. Now, these companies are turning to AI, as they have experience in dealing with GPUs.

Applied Digital (APLD) was the leading company to make such a turn and successfully landed multi-billion-dollar deals. Cipher Mining seems to be following in its footsteps and may even overtake it at this pace.

The company announced a $5.5 billion Amazon (AMZN) AI lease today while posting earnings in line with expectations. Revenue did fall short of estimates, but the Amazon deal overshadowed everything.

This is a 15-year deal to apply 300 megawatts of capacity for AI. It will be delivered in two phases, starting in July next year, and rent payments will begin the following month. The company is also forming a joint entity to develop a 1-gigawatt site named “Colchis,” and this may help it land even more deals in the future.

Should you buy CIFR stock now?

The $5.5 billion Amazon deal is likely to extend this rally much longer, and perhaps lead to even more deals from other major hyperscalers. Cipher Mining’s stock is now up 655% in the past 6 months. However, the persistent demand from the ongoing AI build-out can take this rally much higher if more deals follow suit.

Traders seem optimistic for this month, with some even targeting $40. I’d expect CIFR stock to be in the $25-30 range, barring any major optimistic/pessimistic catalyst.

That said, December may bring a lot of pain here. Traders are pessimistic for December.

December has historically been the worst month for Cipher Mining.