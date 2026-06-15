SpaceX (SPCX): The Biggest IPO in History Just Changed the Rules

By The Numbers +19% — SpaceX (SPCX) surged 19% on its first trading day, closing at $160.95 on a $135 IPO price. The largest public offering in history at $75 billion raised.

— SpaceX (SPCX) surged 19% on its first trading day, closing at $160.95 on a $135 IPO price. The largest public offering in history at $75 billion raised. $2.1 trillion — SpaceX's opening-day market cap, the highest valuation of any company at IPO. Ever.

— SpaceX's opening-day market cap, the highest valuation of any company at IPO. Ever. 4.2% — May CPI year-over-year, highest in months, driven by energy prices. Core CPI held at 2.9%.

— May CPI year-over-year, highest in months, driven by energy prices. Core CPI held at 2.9%. -10% — Oracle fell 10% after posting record Q4 revenue of $19.2 billion, up 21%. Investors punished the aggressive capital spending plan.

— Oracle fell 10% after posting record Q4 revenue of $19.2 billion, up 21%. Investors punished the aggressive capital spending plan. -8% — Adobe dropped 8% on a beat-and-raise quarter after its CFO announced a departure and AI ARR guidance held flat.

The biggest IPO in history hit the market Friday. SpaceX priced at $135 Thursday night. It opened at $150. By the close it sat at $160.95. One day. 19% gain. A $2.1 trillion market cap. No company has ever gone public at that valuation.

This one matters beyond the numbers. SpaceX is not just a rocket company anymore. It runs three distinct businesses. Understanding what you're actually buying here is the whole game.

Three Businesses in One Ticker

The launch business is mature. Falcon 9 holds roughly 90% of the global commercial launch market. That's not a growth story. It's a cash engine. It funds everything else.

Starlink is the growth story. The satellite internet network is SpaceX's only profitable division today. It's growing fast, adding subscribers across rural markets, maritime, aviation, and government contracts. Management hasn't given a public subscriber count. That's the first number to watch once they start reporting quarterly.

Then there's xAI. SpaceX merged with Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company before the IPO. By 2030, analysts project xAI constitutes 70% of SpaceX's total business value. That's the wildcard. It's either a massive multiplier or the part that gets mispriced by the market for years.

"At $2.1 trillion, the market is betting SpaceX becomes the backbone of both space and AI infrastructure. That's an enormous assumption. It's also possibly correct."

The Rest of the Week

SpaceX wasn't the only story. Oracle posted record Q4 results on Tuesday. Revenue hit $19.2 billion, up 21%. Earnings per share jumped 24%. Both beat expectations. Then the stock fell 10% Wednesday. Investors saw the aggressive capital spending plan. They didn't like it. The question is whether they're right.

Adobe reported Thursday night. Beat on revenue. Raised full-year guidance. The CFO announced a departure the same night. The stock fell 8% Friday. Markets don't love CFO exits mid-cycle, especially when AI revenue guidance holds flat.

On the macro side, May CPI came in at 4.2% year-over-year. Energy prices drove the jump. Core inflation held at 2.9%. The FOMC meets Tuesday and Wednesday this week. It's the first meeting under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Rates are expected to hold at 3.50%–3.75%. Watch what he says at the press conference. That's the actual market event.

What to Watch With SPCX This Week

Hold on. Let me stop here. SpaceX went public three trading days ago. Nobody has a real read on valuation yet. The stock is going to move in both directions as analysts publish initiations and the market figures out what to do with a $2.1 trillion space-AI hybrid. That's normal.

You don't have to trust me. Trust the math. The price you pay today assumes enormous Starlink growth, successful xAI monetization, and continued government contract flow. That might all happen. SpaceX has earned credibility. Falcon 9 has a track record no competitor can match.

It's kinda like buying Amazon in 2002. The assets are real. The cash flow from the core business is real. But the future value is almost entirely in businesses that are still being built. That makes sizing the discipline.

P.S. The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday. New chair, persistent inflation, growing odds of a December hike. Whatever Warsh says at Wednesday's press conference moves markets. Watch it live.

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