Snap Just Launched $2,195 Glasses Nobody Asked For. Is SNAP a Buy or a Burning Heap?

By The Numbers -9.72% — SNAP stock drop on June 16, settling at $5.16 per share

— SNAP stock drop on June 16, settling at $5.16 per share $2,195 — Price of Snap's new Specs AR glasses, plus a $200 refundable deposit to order

— Price of Snap's new Specs AR glasses, plus a $200 refundable deposit to order 3x pricier — Snap Specs vs. Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses at roughly $700

— Snap Specs vs. Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses at roughly $700 1,000 employees — Cut in April 2026, representing 16% of Snap's total workforce

— Cut in April 2026, representing 16% of Snap's total workforce $7.91 — Average analyst 12-month price target for SNAP, range $4.00 to $15.00

Snap (SNAP) lost nearly 10% of its market value on June 16, dropping to $5.16. The trigger was a product launch. The company unveiled "Specs," a pair of AR glasses priced at $2,195. Wall Street was not impressed. And frankly, the market's reaction made sense.

The Price Tag Nobody Wanted

Start with the obvious: $2,195 is a steep ask for hardware from a company that isn't consistently profitable. Snap's core advertising business has been under pressure for years. Revenue growth has been uneven at best. Then in April, the company cut 1,000 employees, eliminating 16% of its workforce. Weeks later, it unveiled glasses priced at more than most people's monthly rent.

Compare that to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Those retail for around $700 and have actual consumer traction. Snap's Specs are roughly 3x the price. To order a pair, you put down a $200 refundable deposit and wait for shipments to the U.S., U.K., and France sometime this fall. "Sometime this fall" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence.

It also did not help that a $400 million AI partnership with Perplexity collapsed before the launch even happened. That deal was supposed to power part of the intelligence layer for Specs. Without it, Snap shipped anyway. No replacement announced. No explanation beyond a terse confirmation the deal was dead. That kind of last-minute unraveling is not a confidence builder.

CEO Evan Spiegel's Long Game

CEO Evan Spiegel has been clear and consistent about his bet. AR is "the next computing platform." He is not wrong about the direction. The question is whether Snap can survive long enough to matter in that future. Snap has been building AR tools and camera technology for years. Its developer ecosystem knows how to work with augmented reality features. Its younger user base experiments with this stuff regularly. That foundation is real.

The bull case runs something like this: Snap's camera-first platform and developer relationships put it in a position to capture a meaningful slice of AR computing if the category takes off. Being early to a platform transition has paid off for companies before. If Spiegel is right about timing, SNAP at $5.16 looks cheap in retrospect.

The bear case is more immediate. Snap is not profitable. It just cut 16% of its staff. It lost a $400 million AI deal. It is now asking consumers to pay $2,195 for glasses in a market where Meta, Apple, and Google all have far deeper pockets and stronger platforms. Any one of those problems would be manageable alone. Together, they create a picture of a company making a very large bet with a shrinking runway.

Who Is Actually Buying These?

Snap is targeting developers and enthusiasts with the initial Specs rollout. That is smart positioning to a degree. Apple Vision Pro launched at $3,499 and was openly positioned as a developer device. The goal is to get software built, not to hit mass-market sales in year one. Snap is playing the same game at a lower price point.

The problem is that Apple had $166 billion in cash when it launched Vision Pro. Snap does not have that margin for error. Failed hardware experiments cost real money, and SNAP cannot absorb multiple quarters of hardware write-downs without consequences to the balance sheet. Spiegel needs Specs to generate developer momentum quickly, bring costs down, and build a roadmap toward a more consumer-friendly price point. That is a lot to execute with a leaner team and no AI partner in the building.

Bottom Line

SNAP at $5.16 is a speculative bet on a platform transition that may or may not happen on a timeline that benefits Snap. The AR thesis is legitimate. The execution has been bumpy. A collapsed AI deal, a 16% workforce reduction, and a $2,195 product launch all landing in the same quarter is not the clean narrative anyone wanted. Analyst consensus is Hold, with an average 12-month target of $7.91 and a bull-case high of $15.00. The upside exists. So does the risk of a company running out of runway before the platform it is betting on arrives. This one is for patient, high-risk investors only.