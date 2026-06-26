Nikkei -4.4%. KOSPI -7.7%. Asia's AI Rally Just Hit a Wall.

By The Numbers -4.4% — Tokyo's Nikkei 225 decline, one of the steepest single-session drops this year

— Tokyo's Nikkei 225 decline, one of the steepest single-session drops this year -7.7% — Seoul's KOSPI index plunge, the worst performer in Asia

— Seoul's KOSPI index plunge, the worst performer in Asia -1.9% — Hong Kong's Hang Seng loss

— Hong Kong's Hang Seng loss -2.1% — Shanghai Composite decline

— Shanghai Composite decline 9,000 — The Kospi's all-time high, hit just last week before today's reversal

When you run 30%, 40%, 50% in a few weeks on AI euphoria, eventually someone sells. Today, Asia's AI darlings — Samsung, SK Hynix, SoftBank, and the rest — got hit by a wave of profit-taking that erased billions in market cap before the New York open.

The Kospi reached 9,000 for the first time ever just last week. Today it lost 7.7%. That's not a correction. That's a reminder that verticals don't climb forever, and when the music stops in AI-related stocks, it stops fast.

What's Actually Happening

It's kinda like when a hot restaurant gets a great review, and suddenly the line wraps around the block for three weeks. At some point the novelty wears off. The people who got in early start wondering whether to lock in the gain. That's what happened in Asia today. The catalysts were real. The AI trade is real. But prices had run far ahead of near-term earnings, and profit-takers moved first.

Samsung and SK Hynix are the two main stories here. Both hit record highs earlier this week on the back of Micron's blowout earnings and the global HBM memory boom. After a 40%+ run in weeks, institutions sold. That selling triggered retail stop-losses, which accelerated the drop. The result: a 7.7% single-day plunge in the KOSPI.

"The AI trade isn't over. But the easy money is. What comes next requires patience and precision, not momentum."

Is This the Beginning of a Bigger Selloff?

Probably not. Profit-taking after a vertical run is healthy. The underlying demand for AI memory, AI chips, and AI infrastructure is not in question. Micron's results confirmed that just last night. What changed is the price of the stocks, not the business fundamentals.

You don't have to trust me. Trust the forward order books. Samsung and SK Hynix are still sitting on multi-quarter backlogs for HBM. The factories are running at capacity. A 7% correction doesn't change that. What would change it is a slowdown in hyperscaler AI capex — and right now, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are still accelerating.

What This Means for US Investors

Watch the US semiconductor names at today's open. NVIDIA, AMD, Micron, and Qualcomm will all see some sympathy pressure. But the gap between "Asia AI stocks pulled back" and "US AI infrastructure trade is over" is enormous. US names have different exposure profiles.

If the US market shrugs off the Asia selloff and holds its gains, that's a bullish signal. If the contagion spreads, that's the first real test of whether the AI trade has legs or whether the 2026 AI rally was built on sentiment alone. Today's open will tell you a lot.

P.S. Asia's -7.7% doesn't mean the AI trade is dead. It means the crowd got ahead of itself. The investors who stay disciplined during these shakeouts are the ones who make the real money when the dust settles.