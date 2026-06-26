GDP Just Got Revised Up to 2.1%. The US Economy Is Stronger Than Wall Street Thought.

By The Numbers 2.1% — Final Q1 2026 GDP estimate, revised up from an earlier 1.6% estimate

— Final Q1 2026 GDP estimate, revised up from an earlier 1.6% estimate 0.4% — May PCE price increase (monthly), still elevated but not accelerating

— May PCE price increase (monthly), still elevated but not accelerating 0.3% — Core PCE (ex-food and energy), meeting consensus

— Core PCE (ex-food and energy), meeting consensus 3.4% — Current unemployment rate, near multi-decade lows

— Current unemployment rate, near multi-decade lows 12 — Consecutive quarters of positive US GDP growth

The bear case for the US economy keeps getting delayed. Q1 GDP was revised up from 1.6% to 2.1%. That's not a rounding error. That's a 31% upward revision to economic growth. The pessimists who predicted a recession in 2025 are now predicting one in late 2026 or 2027. They keep moving the goalposts because the economy keeps performing.

The revision happened because consumer spending and business investment both came in stronger than preliminary data showed. The US consumer, the engine that drives 70% of the American economy, didn't slow down the way economists modeled. They kept spending. Companies kept investing.

What the GDP Revision Means for Markets

A stronger-than-expected economy is a double-edged sword for investors. The good news: corporate earnings hold up when people are employed and spending. The bad news: strong growth keeps inflation elevated, which keeps the Fed on hold. No rate cuts in July. Maybe none this year.

The PCE data released alongside the GDP revision confirms this. May core PCE came in at 0.3% monthly, which annualizes to roughly 3.6%. That's still well above the Fed's 2% target. Jerome Powell isn't cutting rates into a hot economy. The math doesn't work.

"The US economy isn't fragile. The stock market may wobble, but underneath it, the economy keeps growing. Don't confuse price volatility for economic weakness."

The Risk Nobody Talks About

Hold on. Let me stop here. Strong GDP sounds great until you realize what comes with it. The US government is running a $2 trillion annual deficit in an economy that's growing at 2%. That's not sustainable math. At some point, the bond market prices in the fiscal risk, interest rates rise structurally, and the growth story hits a wall.

The other risk: the economy's strength is concentrated. AI, tech, and energy are pulling aggregate numbers higher. Traditional manufacturing, commercial real estate, and small business formation are weaker than the headline suggests. A 2.1% GDP number hides a bifurcated economy.

What to Watch Through Summer

The economic calendar gets more important in July. Manufacturing PMI, jobs data, and the July FOMC meeting are the key events. If the economy stays strong AND inflation stays sticky, the Fed holds. If inflation breaks lower, the rate-cut trade comes back fast — and that's bullish for everything.

You don't have to trust me. Trust the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield is your real-time economic confidence gauge. If it's rising, the market believes growth and inflation are durable. If it's falling, recession risk is creeping back in. Watch it daily through the summer.

P.S. 2.1% GDP growth isn't spectacular. But it's enough. In an environment of high rates and geopolitical uncertainty, "enough" is exactly what keeps corporate earnings intact and equity markets supported. The pessimists have been wrong for three years. Watch for what finally proves them right.