Micron Just Reported Its Biggest Quarter Ever. Revenue Up 346%.

By The Numbers $41.46 billion — Micron Q3 revenue, crushing the consensus estimate of $35.84 billion

— Micron Q3 revenue, crushing the consensus estimate of $35.84 billion 346% — Year-over-year revenue growth, driven by AI memory demand

— Year-over-year revenue growth, driven by AI memory demand $25.11 — Adjusted EPS vs. estimates between $20.28 and $20.86

— Adjusted EPS vs. estimates between $20.28 and $20.86 84.9% — Record gross margin for Micron, with management projecting further improvement

— Record gross margin for Micron, with management projecting further improvement $1.5 trillion — Projected global semiconductor market size in 2026, first time past $1 trillion

Analysts told investors to expect a good quarter from Micron. They got a historic one. Revenue of $41.46 billion didn't just beat expectations. It demolished them by $5.6 billion. That's the kind of earnings beat that rewrites the narrative on a stock.

The number behind the number: AI data centers need memory the way a highway needs asphalt. Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are what make NVIDIA's H100 and Blackwell GPUs actually run. There's no AI without HBM, and right now, Micron is one of the few companies that can produce it at scale.

What Drove the Beat

The AI infrastructure buildout is real, and Micron sits at the center of it. Data center customers — hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta — are ordering AI memory faster than Micron can ship it. The company's order backlog has been described internally as extraordinary. That's not marketing language. That's a supply constraint.

Gross margin at 84.9% is the other number to focus on. Commodity memory companies make thin margins. Premium AI memory companies make fat ones. Micron just proved which category it's in. When your margin expands while revenue triples, the business model is working.

"AI memory is not a cycle. It's a structural shift. The upgrade from DDR4 to HBM is like the upgrade from rotary phones to smartphones. You don't go back."

The Other Side of This Story

Hold on. Let me stop here. Micron is not the only memory maker in the world. Samsung and SK Hynix are aggressive competitors, and both are racing to scale HBM production. If supply catches up to demand faster than expected, margins compress. That's the risk.

The other risk: concentration. A meaningful chunk of Micron's AI memory revenue flows through NVIDIA. If NVIDIA's next GPU generation ships late or underperforms, Micron feels it. You don't have to trust me. Trust the quarterly backlog disclosures. That's the first signal that demand is softening.

What to Watch Next

Management projected gross margins will continue to improve in Q4. That's the guidance that matters. If Micron delivers on that, the stock has more room. The next key data point is the Q4 earnings call, where investors will get the first look at whether AI memory demand held through the summer.

For the broader semiconductor sector, Micron's results are a green light. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) hit a record high this week already. If Micron's blowout doesn't pull it back, that's a signal that institutional money still believes in the AI infrastructure trade for 2026 and beyond.

P.S. Micron's results confirm what the smart money has been betting on all year: AI memory demand isn't slowing. The question now is whether margins can hold while competitors scale up. Watch the Q4 gross margin number — that's where the next chapter of this story gets written.