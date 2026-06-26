A Ship Was Just Attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil Is Bouncing.

By The Numbers 20% — Share of global crude oil shipments that pass through the Strait of Hormuz

— Share of global crude oil shipments that pass through the Strait of Hormuz 21.5% — Energy sector year-to-date performance in 2026, the best S&P 500 sector

— Energy sector year-to-date performance in 2026, the best S&P 500 sector 3.8 million barrels per day — Iranian oil production capacity at risk if conflict escalates

— Iranian oil production capacity at risk if conflict escalates $85+ — Brent crude target if Hormuz shipping is disrupted for more than 72 hours

— Brent crude target if Hormuz shipping is disrupted for more than 72 hours 1 ship attacked — Today's incident in the Strait, details still developing

Last week, oil slid as Iranian peace talks created optimism. This week, a ship got attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The peace premium evaporated overnight. That's the Iran oil trade in a nutshell: prices move on headlines, and the headlines keep coming.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil chokepoint. About 20% of global crude passes through it. Iran controls the northern shore. When Iran is unhappy — or when proxy forces affiliated with Iran target shipping — the risk premium goes back into the oil price. That's what happened today.

Why This Trade Has Legs

The Iran-US standoff isn't going away. Talks collapsed, another ship got hit, and there's no ceasefire in sight. Until a real deal gets signed, the risk premium lives in the oil market. The energy sector knows this, which is why it's up 21.5% year-to-date — the best-performing S&P 500 sector.

It's kinda like living next to a factory that keeps catching fire. You might not know exactly when the next fire happens, but you know it's coming. The oil market prices in that probability. Every time the Hormuz situation flares, oil moves. Energy stocks follow.

"You don't need to predict when the next Hormuz incident happens. You just need to be positioned before it does."

What Ends the Energy Trade

Hold on. Let me stop here. Two things end this trade. First, a signed Iran nuclear deal that brings 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil back to market. That would flood supply and crush prices. Second, a global recession that kills demand. Neither looks imminent.

OPEC+ has been disciplined about production cuts. US shale output has plateaued. Demand from India and Southeast Asia continues to grow. The supply-demand balance favors higher prices unless geopolitics resolves — which it hasn't, and probably won't before year-end.

How to Play the Energy Sector

The broad energy trade is ETFs like XLE or XOP. For more direct Hormuz exposure, tanker companies that charge spot rates see outsized gains when the Strait is under threat — because shippers pay premium rates to avoid the risk. Integrated majors like ExxonMobil and Chevron provide a smoother ride with dividend income while you wait for the geopolitical trade to play out.

You don't have to trust me. Trust the Brent crude futures curve. When the near-term contracts trade at a premium to distant contracts (backwardation), the market is pricing in near-term supply risk. Check Sunday evening futures pricing. That's the first data point after today's Hormuz incident.

P.S. Geopolitical oil trades don't resolve in a day. They play out over weeks and months. Every time peace talks stall and a ship gets hit, the market re-learns the same lesson: the Hormuz risk premium is structural, not temporary.