Micron Is Up 259% This Year. One Analyst Just Called It a Sell.

Micron Technology (MU) just reported the most impressive quarterly earnings in its history. Revenue hit $41.5 billion in fiscal Q3 2026, up 346% from a year ago. Gross margins reached 84.9%. Q4 guidance of $49 to $51 billion beat Wall Street's $43.2 billion estimate by $6 to $8 billion. The company has $22 billion in customer deposits locked in. Its entire high-bandwidth memory production is sold out through 2027 with contracts extending into 2028. The stock is up more than 259% year-to-date. And at least one major analyst just recommended selling it.

The Sell call, published by 247wallst on June 30, carries a price target of $1,014 on a stock trading near $1,140. That implies roughly 11% downside at a moment when almost everyone else is talking about $1,500, $1,650, or even more aggressive targets. Understanding why the bears have a case, even against those numbers, is the most important analysis you can do before deciding whether Micron's 2026 run is a sustainable transformation or a peak-cycle trade.

The Case for $1,500-Plus

Micron is one of three companies in the world that manufactures high-bandwidth memory at scale. HBM is the critical bottleneck in AI infrastructure. Every Nvidia H100, H200, and Blackwell GPU requires HBM. As AI buildouts accelerate across hyperscalers, enterprise, and sovereign deployments, HBM demand is growing faster than supply. Micron's total addressable market for HBM alone is now projected to exceed $100 billion by 2027, a year earlier than analysts expected six months ago.

The company secured strategic customer agreements totaling approximately $100 billion in remaining performance obligations, with $22 billion in cash deposits already received. These are "take-or-pay" contracts, meaning customers owe Micron even if they decide not to take delivery. That structure eliminates the demand volatility that crushed semiconductor stocks in 2022 and 2023. Forecasts from Intellectia project MU could reach $1,650 by year-end, and an aggressive AI memory bull case extends to $3,900 within a year. Analysts at io-fund and Futurum Group both have models showing Micron's fiscal year 2027 EPS around $121.94, implying nearly 100% earnings growth from already historic 2026 levels.

Why the Bears Are Not Crazy

It's kinda like the classic semiconductor cycle problem wearing a new costume. Micron's revenue four-year history reads: boom, bust, boom, bust. The company earned $30 billion in fiscal 2022, then $15 billion in fiscal 2023 as DRAM and NAND prices collapsed. The argument that HBM is different because of AI demand is compelling, but it relies on the assumption that the hyperscaler capex cycle does not slow and that Micron's take-or-pay contracts hold through any macro disruption. The bear at 247wallst argues that at a 4x price-to-book ratio and with $1,140 per share already pricing in most of the HBM bull case, the stock offers asymmetrically bad risk-reward at current levels.

Hold on. Let me stop here. The Sell call is not saying Micron's business is deteriorating. The Sell call is saying the stock has run so far, so fast, that it is now pricing in a perfect scenario for the next two years with no room for any hiccup. Samsung and SK Hynix are also building HBM capacity. If they close the supply gap faster than the market expects, the structural pricing power Micron enjoys right now could compress. That is the thesis. Not that AI memory demand is fake. That the stock is priced for a world where it stays this good forever.

What the Numbers Actually Say

You do not have to trust me. Trust the structure of the contracts. Take-or-pay agreements with $22 billion in deposits represent something new for Micron. They mean the demand risk that destroyed MU in 2023 has been materially reduced. In 2023, customers simply stopped ordering when inventory built up. Today, they cannot do that without losing their deposits. That is a genuinely different setup than any prior Micron cycle, and the bears who are applying historical cyclicality to a structurally different contract model may be using the wrong framework entirely.

That said, a 259% year-to-date gain in a single stock is not a reason to buy or sell anything. It is a reason to understand exactly what you are buying. MU at $1,140 requires AI memory demand to remain structurally elevated for at least two years, Samsung and SK Hynix to remain supply-constrained relative to demand, and hyperscaler capex to stay at or above current levels. All three of those assumptions look reasonable today. None of them are guaranteed.

Bottom Line

Micron (MU) trades near $1,140, up 259% year-to-date from a 52-week low of $103.38. The analyst median 12-month target is $1,087, which actually implies slight downside from current levels, but bullish targets range from $1,500 to $1,650 with aggressive AI bulls projecting $3,900. The single Sell call at $1,014 is the outlier but it represents a coherent argument: a 4x book value stock at all-time highs, with a historically cyclical business that is now priced for a permanently superior cycle. Whether the take-or-pay contract structure truly eliminates that cyclicality will be the defining question for MU investors in the second half of 2026. History says be skeptical. The $22 billion in deposits says maybe history is not the right guide this time.