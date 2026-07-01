SpaceX Joins the Nasdaq-100 on July 7. That's $4.3 Billion in Forced Buying. Here's the Catch.

SpaceX (SPCX) went public on June 12 at a $1.77 trillion valuation. It was the largest IPO in history. The stock hit $225 before investors thought harder about a company losing $4.9 billion a year on $18.7 billion in revenue at a price-to-sales ratio of 108. By late June, SPCX had fallen more than 30% from that peak. Now comes the next chapter in this story, and it cuts both ways.

On July 7, SpaceX joins the Nasdaq-100. That single event is projected to generate $4.3 billion in mandatory institutional buying as index funds benchmarked to the Nasdaq-100 are required to own the stock. That is a real, near-term technical catalyst. The problem is what comes after.

$4.3 Billion in Forced Buying Hits July 7

Index inclusion events are mechanical. When a stock joins a major index, every fund manager tracking that index must buy it, regardless of their opinion on valuation. The Nasdaq-100 holds roughly $450 billion in dedicated index fund assets. SpaceX's inclusion weight is estimated at just under 1%, which translates directly into that $4.3 billion buying requirement. Those purchases will be concentrated around the July 7 rebalancing date, creating a predictable window of price support.

This is not speculation. It is math. Nvidia's Nasdaq-100 inclusion in 2001 and Meta's additions to the S&P 500 in 2012 both produced measurable short-term price boosts from similar forced buying. SpaceX's situation is comparable in structure if not in scale. Investors who understand index mechanics have been quietly positioning for this since the IPO date was set.

Then Comes the Lock-Up

It's kinda like a wave at the beach. Nasdaq-100 inclusion pushes the water up. Lock-up expiry pulls it back. Approximately 20% of insider shares become eligible for sale when SpaceX releases its Q2 2026 earnings, expected in late July or early August. That represents a massive potential increase in the float of a stock that has already fallen more than 30% from its all-time high.

Elon Musk's SpaceX investors, employees, and early backers have been sitting on enormous paper gains. The moment the lock-up lifts, the question becomes how many of them sell. Even a small percentage of 20% of the float hitting the market at once would be enough to create significant selling pressure. Every major post-IPO lock-up expiry in the last decade has produced at least temporary stock weakness, and SpaceX's float dynamics make it more vulnerable than most.

What the Valuation Debate Actually Looks Like

NYU professor Aswath Damodaran, widely considered the foremost authority on corporate valuation, put SpaceX's equity value at approximately $1.3 trillion. That is 35% below the current market cap. Morningstar assigned a fair value of $780 billion, implying the stock is trading at roughly 2.4 times what a traditional DCF analysis suggests it is worth. Both analyses have been publicly dismissed by SpaceX bulls who argue that Starlink's satellite internet revenue and the xAI acquisition create a growth profile that traditional models cannot capture.

Hold on. Let me stop here. The argument that traditional valuation does not apply to SpaceX is the same argument that was made for Uber in 2019, WeWork before its failed IPO, and dozens of other companies where the story was more compelling than the numbers. Some of those companies turned out to be transformational. Others did not. SpaceX's revenue is real. Its loss of $4.9 billion on $18.7 billion in revenue at a $1.6 trillion market cap is also real.

Bottom Line

SpaceX trades near $155, roughly 31% below its post-IPO high of $225. The Nasdaq-100 inclusion on July 7 creates a real, time-limited technical catalyst worth watching. After that catalyst plays out, the lock-up expiry becomes the next major event risk. Analysts with formal coverage have not yet converged on a consensus target given how recent the IPO is, but the gap between bull and bear valuations here is wider than for almost any other large-cap stock. You do not have to trust me. Trust the price action between July 7 and the Q2 earnings date. That window will tell you more about SPCX's true institutional appetite than any analyst model.