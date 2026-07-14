Anthropic Just Signed a $19 Billion Deal With This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here’s the Full Story.

By The Numbers $19 billion. Total value of TeraWulf's 20-year lease with Anthropic, signed July 6, 2026.

Total value of TeraWulf's 20-year lease with Anthropic, signed July 6, 2026. $950 million per year. Annual contracted revenue from the deal, backed by investment-grade credit.

Annual contracted revenue from the deal, backed by investment-grade credit. 839 megawatts. TeraWulf's total contracted critical IT capacity post-deal, up from 522 MW before the announcement.

TeraWulf's total contracted critical IT capacity post-deal, up from 522 MW before the announcement. 12%. WULF's single-day gain on July 8, 2026, leading AI infrastructure stocks higher.

WULF's single-day gain on July 8, 2026, leading AI infrastructure stocks higher. $38.27. Average 12-month analyst price target from 22 analysts, implying 81% upside from today's $21.18.

A year ago, most investors had never heard of TeraWulf. It was a Bitcoin miner in rural Kentucky, sitting on cheap power, largely ignored by Wall Street.

That changed on July 6. TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) announced a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude. The deal is worth $19 billion total, generating $950 million per year in contracted revenue, all backed by investment-grade credit. The stock jumped 12% two days later.

WULF is trading around $21.18 today and is one of the most-discussed tickers on X. Here's the full story, including what both sides of this trade are saying.

The $19 Billion Deal That Changed Everything

The Anthropic lease covers a data center at TeraWulf's Justified Data AI campus in Kentucky. In one announcement, TeraWulf's total contracted critical IT capacity jumped from 522 megawatts to 839 megawatts. That's a 61% increase from a single contract with a single tenant.

The lease structure matters. Twenty years. Investment-grade credit backing every payment. That converts speculative future revenue into something closer to a utility cash flow. Anthropic, backed by billions from Google and Amazon, is not a tenant that walks away in two years.

On the same day as the Anthropic announcement, TeraWulf sold its majority interest in the Abernathy Joint Venture to Fluidstack. The message: exit legacy assets, concentrate on AI infrastructure. The Anthropic deal is the center of that strategy.

From Bitcoin Miner to Anthropic's Biggest Infrastructure Partner

TeraWulf's transformation started with geography. The company built its Bitcoin mining operations in Kentucky because of cheap power, often from nuclear and hydroelectric sources. When AI data center demand exploded and Bitcoin margins compressed, that same cheap power became a competitive advantage for a completely different business.

On May 26, TeraWulf acquired the Muskie Data Campus in Eastern Kentucky, adding over 1 gigawatt of future power capacity to its footprint. On April 16, the company closed a $900 million upsized stock offering to fund construction. Hold on. Let me stop here. You raise $900 million, acquire a 1-gigawatt campus, and then sign a $19 billion Anthropic lease, all within 90 days. That is not improvisation. That is a plan that was already in motion.

The AI infrastructure buildout is one of the most capital-intensive themes in markets right now. Hyperscalers are competing for power, land, and cooling capacity. TeraWulf positioned itself in exactly that gap, years before most investors were paying attention.

The Bear Case You Can't Ignore

You don't have to trust the optimists. Trust the numbers. On July 11, Zacks Research downgraded WULF to "Strong Sell" after a quarterly EPS of -$1.01 against expectations of -$0.19. Revenue came in slightly below estimates. TeraWulf reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity. This is a company that is not yet profitable.

Valuation is the other concern. GuruFocus put WULF's GF Value at $6.14 as of July 7, while the stock was trading at $22.21. That's a 261.7% premium to their model's fair value. Traditional models struggle with mid-pivot companies, but a 261% premium is a number worth knowing.

Insider activity adds another data point. CEO Paul Prager sold 166,650 shares in a pre-arranged transaction. Total insider selling over the past three months reached $16.5 million in WULF stock. Executives sell for many reasons, but it's data.

The stock's beta is 3.73. WULF moves 3.73 times as much as the broader market in either direction. When AI optimism runs hot, WULF runs hotter. When sentiment turns, the losses can come fast.

Bottom Line

The Anthropic deal is real, and it matters. $950 million per year in investment-grade contracted revenue from one of the most credible AI companies on the planet is a concrete revenue anchor. The Wall Street consensus sits at "Strong Buy" or "Moderate Buy" with an average 12-month price target of $38.27 from 22 analysts, implying 81% upside from today's $21.18. The bull case high is $72.

The bear case is just as real. TeraWulf is losing money, trading at a significant premium to traditional valuation models, with insiders selling and a beta of 3.73 that guarantees a volatile ride in both directions.

At $21.18, WULF is a bet on the AI infrastructure buildout, anchored by the Anthropic lease. If AI compute demand continues at its current pace, TeraWulf's power-rich Kentucky campuses become more valuable every quarter. If sentiment turns or construction timelines slip, this stock will feel it first and loudest.