IREN Jumps 20% After $2.8 Billion AI Cloud Contract HaulIREN Limited (IREN) closed Monday at $40.20, up 19.6% on the session and more than 19% above Friday's $33.62 finish. Volume topped 89 million shares. On Stocktwits, IREN sat at the top of the trending board while the rest of the market digested another AI infrastructure headline. The catalyst was not a rumor. IREN said it signed $2.8 billion in new multi-year AI cloud contracts with leading AI developers. On the back of those deals, management lifted its year-end 2026 AI Cloud annualized run-rate revenue target from $3.7 billion to more than $4 billion. About 85% of that revised target is already under contract. That is the kind of number that moves a former bitcoin miner into the center of the neocloud trade. ## The $2.8 Billion Contract Haul IREN's Monday release framed the new agreements as multi-year cloud services contracts with "leading AI developers." The company did not list every counterparty in the headline figures, but the math is plain. Roughly $2.8 billion of total contract value pushed contracted coverage on the 2026 AI Cloud ARR target to about 85%. Management now plans for about 480 megawatts of AI Cloud capacity by year-end 2026, up from roughly three megawatts of self-built capacity a year ago. The 2027 target steps up again, to about 1.2 gigawatts, as demand from hyperscalers, enterprises, and frontier labs keeps running ahead of available supply. You don't have to trust the marketing copy. Trust the contracted ARR. When 85% of a raised target is already inked, the story shifts from "maybe they fill the halls" to "can they deliver the GPUs on time." Hold on. Let me stop here. This is the same company that already carried a multi-year Microsoft AI cloud relationship measured in the billions of dollars of total contract value, plus a broader GPU and partner stack that includes names Wall Street watches every week. Monday's haul was not the first proof point. It was another layer on a book that is already heavy. ## From Miner to Landlord IREN still carries the bitcoin-mining DNA that first put the ticker on momentum screens. The market does not care about that identity the way it did two years ago. What matters now is power, racks, and contracted GPU capacity that AI labs will prepay to lock up. Customer prepayments have been covering a large share of GPU capital spending in this cohort. That structure matters. It reduces the pure equity-funded build risk that used to define pure-play miners. It also means the stock trades on delivery milestones and utilization, not on next week's hash price alone. At Monday's close near $40, IREN's market value sat in the mid-teens of billions of dollars. The 52-week range still runs from roughly $14.72 to $76.87. That is a wide tape. The upper end of the range was printed when AI capacity optimism ran hottest. The lower end was the washout after Meta and other hyperscalers forced the market to rethink who owns the next wave of training clusters. Monday's spike recovered a chunk of the recent drawdown in a single session. It did not erase the volatility. IREN remains a high-beta way to express the AI power-and-compute theme. ## What Wall Street Is Pricing Consensus on IREN still skews Buy across the coverage universe, with average twelve-month price targets clustered in the mid-$70s to low-$80s depending on the aggregator. Against a $40 handle, that band implies roughly 90% to 100%+ upside if the company hits the raised ARR path and the multiple holds. The bull case is simple. Contracted AI Cloud revenue scales toward and through the new $4 billion-plus year-end 2026 run-rate. Capacity expands from hundreds of megawatts toward the 2027 gigawatt target. Prepayments keep funding a meaningful slice of GPU spend. The stock re-rates as a neocloud compounder instead of a miner with a side hustle. The bear case is just as clear. Delivery slips. GPU pricing softens. A hyperscaler builds more of its own capacity and crowds the rental market. Dilution returns if cash and prepayments are not enough. IREN already proved it can gap 15% to 20% in a day on good news. The reverse move is available on any miss. Next major calendar marker on the tape is the company's next earnings window later in the summer. Until then, the stock will trade every contract rumor and every peer print from CoreWeave, Nebius, Hut 8, and the rest of the neocloud complex. ## Bottom Line IREN at $40.20 is a high-octane AI infrastructure name that just raised its 2026 AI Cloud ARR target above $4 billion after signing $2.8 billion of new multi-year contracts, with about 85% of the revised target now under contract. Street targets in the mid-$70s to low-$80s still point to large implied upside if execution matches the press release. It's kinda like renting out the only warehouse on a street where every tenant is racing to train the next model. The rent checks look great on paper. The landlord still has to finish the building. You don't have to trust me. Trust the contracted ARR, the 480 MW 2026 capacity plan, and the 19.6% one-day move that put IREN back on top of every social-trading board. The upside is real. So is the volatility. Size it like a momentum infrastructure name, not like a sleepy utility.