Microsoft Reports Wednesday. Azure Growth Decides the Mag 7 Week.

By The Numbers 7,411.98. S&P 500 Friday close. Down about 0.6% on the week from the prior Friday.

S&P 500 Friday close. Down about 0.6% on the week from the prior Friday. 24,975.82. Nasdaq close. Off about 2.1% on the week as big tech sold off into earnings.

Nasdaq close. Off about 2.1% on the week as big tech sold off into earnings. 51,947.25. Dow close. Down about 0.4% on the week. Second straight weekly loss for the majors.

Dow close. Down about 0.4% on the week. Second straight weekly loss for the majors. $381.70. Microsoft Friday close. Roughly 31% below its 52-week high near $555.

Microsoft Friday close. Roughly 31% below its 52-week high near $555. $4.24. Street consensus for Microsoft adjusted EPS when it reports Wednesday after the close. Revenue consensus sits near $87.7 billion.

Wall Street just posted a second straight down week. The S&P 500 closed Friday at 7,411.98. The Nasdaq finished at 24,975.82. The Dow landed at 51,947.25. Tesla's mixed print and negative free cash flow crushed the stock Thursday. Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft all slid into the busiest earnings week of the quarter.

This week is the real test. Microsoft and Meta report Wednesday after the close. Apple and Amazon report Thursday. The Fed decision lands in the same window. The market wants proof that AI spend still pays, not just that it still spends.

Catalyst 1: Microsoft Reports Wednesday

Microsoft (MSFT) is the cleanest binary in the Mag 7 stack this week. Management already guided fiscal Q4 revenue to $86.7 billion to $87.8 billion. Wall Street consensus sits near $87.7 billion in sales and about $4.24 in adjusted EPS. Azure growth guided at 39% to 40% constant currency is the line that moves the whole software complex.

Last quarter Azure grew about 40%. AI revenue hit a $37 billion annual run rate, up 123% year over year. Commercial remaining performance obligations nearly doubled to $627 billion. Those numbers bought Microsoft a premium. Friday's $381.70 close shows the market is no longer handing that premium out for free.

Hold on. Let me stop here. Revenue near the guide is not enough. Investors want Azure hold or accelerate, clear AI monetization, and a capex path that does not eat free cash flow forever. Anything soft on Azure growth or FY27 spend can rip the whole Nasdaq lower.

Catalyst 2: Meta, Apple, Amazon, and the Fed

Meta Platforms (META) reports the same night as Microsoft. The stock closed Friday at $595.19 after a brutal multi-day slide. Capex discipline and ad growth are the two levers. If Meta raises spend again without a clean return story, the AI trade takes another hit.

Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) report Thursday. Apple closed Friday at $333.02. Amazon finished at $232.11 after a sharp late-week drop. Services and AWS growth set the tone for consumer tech and cloud demand. Layer the Fed decision on top and you get a week where one soft print can cascade fast.

Stock of the Week: Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft is Stock of the Week because the setup is timed and binary. Azure is still the benchmark for enterprise AI demand. The stock is no longer priced like a victory lap. At $381.70, MSFT sits well below its 52-week high near $555. That leaves room for a violent move either way after the call.

Bull case: Azure holds the high-30s to 40% growth band, AI run-rate keeps climbing, and management frames capex as contracted demand rather than a blank check. A clean beat into a weak tape can force a sharp short-covering bid across software.

Bear case: Azure decelerates, FY27 capex jumps without matching backlog clarity, or Intelligent Cloud margins compress. At a still-elevated multiple versus the broader market, Microsoft does not get the benefit of the doubt if the cloud story softens.

It's kinda like a heavyweight title fight where the champ already told you the round plan. The guide is public. Wednesday is whether the punches still land.

"Azure growth and the FY27 spend path decide whether Microsoft leads the Mag 7 rebound or extends the selloff."

Watch three lines on the release and call: Azure constant-currency growth, AI revenue run rate, and any hard number on next-year capex. Ignore the daily tape noise until those three are clear.

Bottom Line

The market entered the week after a second weekly loss, with Tesla already proving how fast a Mag 7 name can gap down on a mixed print. Microsoft and Meta on Wednesday set the tone. Apple and Amazon on Thursday finish it. Microsoft is the name with the cleaner setup into the print. You don't have to trust the narrative. Trust the $87.7 billion revenue bar, the 39% to 40% Azure guide, and how management talks about spend after the close Wednesday.

P.S. Microsoft reports after the close Wednesday, July 29. Plan the position before the release, not in the Thursday open scramble.