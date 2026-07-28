CAPR Plunged About 64% After FDA Briefing Docs Hit. AdCom Is Wednesday.Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) just taught the biotech tape a hard lesson. Shares closed near $7.00 on Monday after starting the session around $19.50. That is roughly a 64% collapse in one day. Volume exploded past 29 million shares. The catalyst was not a surprise trial failure. It was an FDA staff briefing package ahead of a July 29 advisory committee meeting on Deramiocel, Capricor's cell therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy. Hold on. Let me stop here. The company still has a PDUFA target action date of August 22, 2026. The Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial already hit its primary endpoint on PUL 2.0 and the key secondary cardiac measure on left ventricular ejection fraction. That is why the stock was priced like an approval path, not a coin flip. Monday's tape says the market no longer trusts that path the same way. ## The Briefing Documents Hit First FDA advisory committee briefing materials are the pre-fight scouting report. Staff layout efficacy, safety, manufacturing, and statistical questions for the independent panel. For Capricor, those pages landed two days before the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee meets on July 29 to discuss Biologics License Application 125842 for deramiocel. Multiple market reports framed the documents as painting an "ugly picture" of the data package. Analysts immediately split on approval odds. One firm cut Capricor to Neutral from Buy and slashed its price target to $7 from $38 after the documents hit. That target move is the cleanest single signal of how violently the Street rewrote the probability distribution in a few hours. The stock's 52-week range now runs from about $4.30 to $40.37. Monday's close near $7 sits closer to the floor than the ceiling for a reason. Binary biotech names do not get the benefit of the doubt when staff language sounds skeptical two days before AdCom. ## Capricor's Counterpunch Capricor did not wait for the panel. CEO Linda Marbán said the company engaged fully with FDA throughout the BLA review and responded to every agency request. The key claim: Capricor's results are governed by final analysis plan SAP version 3.0, finalized before unblinding. The post-hoc analyses highlighted in FDA's briefing materials, the company says, rely on SAP version 1.1, an unsigned incomplete internal draft that became obsolete when cohort B was added and that did not include content FDA itself had requested. That is a technical fight with huge money attached. If the panel accepts Capricor's framing, Monday's wipeout can reverse as fast as it printed. If the panel sides with staff's preferred analysis path, the August 22 decision becomes a much colder room. Capricor also said HOPE-3 showed a statistically significant benefit on primary endpoint PUL 2.0 with supportive cardiac function benefits, and it posted slides on its investor site to reframe the discussion before the live meeting. It's kinda like a championship bout where both corners publish different scorecards the night before the judges walk in. The public sees the dispute. The tape prices the risk that the house card wins. ## What the Stock Is Really Pricing Now Before Monday, CAPR was a classic rare-disease binary. Duchenne cardiomyopathy is a brutal unmet need. Allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells as a potential disease-modifying option drew a premium multiple on hope of first approval. After Monday, CAPR is a post-briefing survival trade into a 48-hour window. Three clocks matter. First, the July 29 AdCom vote and discussion tone. Second, any late-cycle information requests or inspection issues between the panel and August 22. Third, cash runway and dilution risk if approval slips or comes with a narrower label than bulls modeled when the stock traded near $20 and above. You do not need a PhD in statistics to read the market's verdict on the briefing package. A roughly two-thirds haircut in one session is the market assigning a much higher chance of a negative or mixed panel, a Complete Response Letter, or a heavily restricted approval path. The company is still arguing the data. The stock is arguing the process risk. ## Bottom Line Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) closed near $7.00 after a roughly 64% one-day collapse from about $19.50 after FDA staff briefing materials hit ahead of the July 29 AdCom on Deramiocel. The PDUFA date remains August 22. Capricor says staff leaned on an obsolete analysis plan while HOPE-3 met its primary and key cardiac endpoints under the final SAP. That dispute is now the entire story. Binary biotech can gap both ways from here. Size any exposure like the AdCom, not like a blue-chip earnings beat. You don't have to trust the narrative from either side. Trust the 64% gap, the 29 million share day, and the two dates on the calendar: July 29 and August 22.