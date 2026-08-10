Rocket Lab's Surprise $397M Contract. CPI Can Still Flip the Week.

Last week Wall Street got its groove back. The S&P 500 closed Friday at a fresh record, 7,757.64. The Dow finished at 54,036.93. The Nasdaq ended at 26,690.62. That is roughly a 3.6% week for the S&P from the July 31 close, with tech leading after a soft July jobs print cooled rate-hike nerves.

Relief is not the same as calm. Soft labor data bought growth stocks a bid. It also put Wednesday's consumer price index under a brighter spotlight. If inflation re-heats, last week's celebration gets shorter real fast.

Before that print, space has the floor. Rocket Lab (RKLB) reports tonight after the close.

Catalyst 1: Rocket Lab After the Bell

Rocket Lab is not a quiet name right now. The stock closed Friday at $82.83 after a sharp weekly climb. Last week the company also landed a $397 million Space Force flatellite contract. That is real government demand, not a press-release fantasy.

Tonight the market wants the scoreboard. Street clusters near a small loss of a few cents per share for the quarter. Revenue, launch cadence, backlog, and any tone on Neutron matter more than a tidy EPS miss or beat on a still-growing launcher story. The stock already priced a lot of hope into Friday's close. The call has to justify it.

Hold on. Let me stop here. A contract headline can juice a ticker for a day. Sustained margin path and schedule discipline is what keeps the bid after earnings week fades.

Catalyst 2: CPI Wednesday, Plus the AI Hardware Parade

Wednesday's July CPI is the macro gate for the week. After a soft jobs report, the market is leaning toward cooler inflation. A hot print flips that story and puts pressure back on the multiple of every high-growth name that just ripped higher.

Earnings keep stacking on top of that. This week brings a heavy AI and space calendar: Nebius, Super Micro, CoreWeave, Applied Materials, Cisco, and more. Last week's Mag 7 bounce already put some of that optimism back on the board. These prints either confirm the bid or hand the shorts a second chance.

Stock of the Week: Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab is Stock of the Week because the setup is timed and loud. Fresh Space Force money. A stock that just sprinted into the print. A report that lands before CPI can rewrite the whole risk mood. That is a cleaner binary than most names on this week's calendar.

Bull case: Revenue and backlog show the government win is not a one-off. Launch cadence holds. Management keeps Neutron framed as a funded path, not an open checkbook. Into a risk-on tape, that can force another leg higher.

Bear case: Guidance cools, cash burn stays ugly, or the call spends too much time selling the future and not enough defending near-term execution. After a vertical weekly move into $82.83, Rocket Lab does not get the benefit of the doubt if the quarter sounds thin.

"Rocket Lab already got the contract headline. Tonight is whether the quarter still matches the stock price."

Watch three lines on the release and call: revenue versus Street, launch and backlog commentary, and any hard update on Neutron timing or spend. Ignore the pre-market noise until those three are clear.

Bottom Line

The market entered the week on a record S&P high and a softer jobs hangover. Rocket Lab tonight sets the tone for space and small-cap growth into CPI. Wednesday's inflation print then decides whether last week's bid was a real reset or just a short-covering party. Rocket Lab is the name with the cleaner binary into the open.

P.S. Rocket Lab reports after the close Monday, August 10. Plan the position before the release, not in the Tuesday open scramble.