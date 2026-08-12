Intel Just Sold Stock for the First Time Since 1971Intel (INTC) just did something it has not done since the Nixon era. The company launched a massive common stock offering, first floated around $15 billion and then upsized toward $20 billion at $95 a share, with the deal set to close around August 12. Net proceeds land near $19.7 billion after fees if the upsized deal holds. That is not a quiet ATM drip. That is management walking onto the public market and asking shareholders for a truckload of cash. Wall Street's first reaction was predictable. Shares sold off hard on the news. Dilution hurts. Always does. The more interesting fight is why Intel thinks this is the moment to open the window. ## The split screen nobody wants to hold in their head On one side, Intel has been the comeback tape of the semiconductor world. New leadership. AI packaging and foundry chatter. A stock that clawed back from the dead zone near twenty bucks toward the hundred-dollar neighborhood as the turnaround story caught fire. On the other side, building chips and factories still burns money like a furnace. Capital expenditures. Working capital. Physical AI bets. Purpose-built silicon. Advanced packaging. External wafer work. You can talk strategy all day. At some point you still need a balance sheet that can fund it without every hiccup becoming a funding crisis. Intel says proceeds support general corporate purposes, including capex and working capital. Translation for normal people: we see demand, we need cash to chase it, and the stock is high enough that selling paper looks cheaper than starving the plan. ## Why a share sale this size is controversial Retail investors hear "stock offering" and reach for the pitchfork. Fair. New shares dilute existing owners. Underwriters get a cut. The price often sags into the deal. But there is another read. Companies that believe their stock is permanently broken do not usually sell primary equity into a rally. They hide. They stretch vendors. They whisper about strategic reviews. Intel is choosing the opposite. It is capitalizing the turnaround while the tape still cares about AI demand. Management has pointed at skyrocketing customer demand for AI computing power. If that demand is real, equity raised at roughly ninety-five bucks can fund the factories and packaging capacity that turn a narrative into product. If the demand is froth, Intel just sold a big pile of stock near a local high and handed the market a reason to fade every bounce. Both stories can live in the same building. That is why this is a fight, not a press release. ## What can still go wrong Dilution is not imaginary. Existing shareholders own a smaller slice of the same pie unless the new capital grows earnings faster than the share count. That is the whole bet. Execution risk is the other half. Intel has spent years promising process recoveries and foundry traction. A fatter cash pile does not automatically fix yields, customer wins, or the time it takes to turn capex into revenue. Competitors will keep shipping while Intel builds. And if AI spending cools, a company that just raised nearly twenty billion can still look overcapitalized for the wrong cycle. There is also signaling. Some bulls wanted a pure clean-up story with no equity. The offering tells them management prioritizes dry powder over short-term EPS optics. That can be adult. It can also be the start of a habit if every ambitious slide deck comes with another raise. ## How the market is likely to trade it Near term, deal mechanics dominate. Offer price. Upsize. Close date. Short-term holders who bought the comeback for a clean melt-up just got a cold glass of water. Medium term, the stock becomes a referendum on capital allocation. Did the money fund capacity customers will pay for, or did it fund a bigger science project? Watch customer commitments, packaging and foundry milestones, and whether free cash flow starts healing after the spend, not before the excuses. Intel does not need you to love dilution. It needs the capital to make the AI story real enough that tomorrow's share count looks cheap in hindsight. ## Bottom Line Intel's first major public stock sale since 1971 is a high-stakes trade: raise a mountain of cash into AI demand, accept the dilution hit, and try to outgrow the share count. The offering is not proof the turnaround is finished. It is proof management thinks the window is open and the buildout cannot wait. From here the only scoreboard that matters is whether the new capital shows up in real capacity, real customers, and real earnings power, not another round of slogans.