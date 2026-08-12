A Bitcoin Miner Just Locked a $9.1 Billion AI LeaseRiot Platforms (RIOT) spent years living and dying with the price of bitcoin. Then it signed a 20-year data center lease for 191 megawatts of critical IT capacity at its Rockdale, Texas campus. Riot says the initial term should generate about $9.1 billion in total contract revenue through June 2048. Two five-year extension options could push the potential value near $16.1 billion if the tenant takes them. Riot called the customer a "leading frontier AI lab." Multiple outlets, including Bloomberg, later identified that lab as Anthropic. Whether you care about the name or the paperwork, the shape of the deal is the story. A former pure-play miner just sold decades of powered space to the AI arms race. ## What the lease actually is This is not a cute pilot rack in a corner of a mining hall. Riot describes a build-to-suit Tier 3 data center package at Rockdale with phased delivery. About 96 IT megawatts targeted by December 2027. Full 191 megawatts expected by June 2028. The campus already has fully approved interconnection, which is half the war in this industry. Power is the scarce ingredient. Marketing slides are not. Riot also put numbers on the economics investors actually care about. Estimated cumulative net operating income over the base term in a $7.3 to $8.2 billion range. Average annual NOI contribution somewhere around $365 to $411 million if those estimates hold. Morgan Stanley is providing a $573 million interim financing facility to help fund early development while longer-term investment-grade financing gets sorted. Stack that next to Riot's AMD relationship. Riot says it already delivered the first 25 critical IT megawatts to AMD on time and on budget, with another 25 under construction. Combined with the new lease, Riot claims about 241 megawatts contracted and roughly $9.8 billion of long-term contracted revenue with two heavyweight AI names. That is a different company than the one that only lived on hash rate. ## Why bitcoin miners suddenly matter to AI AI data centers are starving for power, land, interconnection, and people who can actually build. Miners spent the last cycle securing cheap power and industrial sites. Now the smart ones are renting that platform to tenants who will pay for reliability measured in decades, not daily mining economics. CEO Jason Les called the lease a defining moment in Riot's evolution into a large-scale data center developer. He is selling a three-part pitch: multi-gigawatt-scale approved power, in-house development muscle, and custom engineering for ugly workloads. Mining still prints cash and coins. The growth story is leasing the campus to AI. Peers felt the splash. Names tied to AI infrastructure and power, including other miner-to-cloud pivots, moved when the deal hit the tape. The market is not subtle. Power plus AI tenant equals rerating fantasy. The ones who deliver on time keep the multiple. The ones who slip become cautionary tweets. ## What can still go wrong A 20-year lease is only as good as delivery, power, and the tenant's staying power. Phased megawatts in 2027 and 2028 are still construction calendars. Budgets slip. Equipment lead times bite. Interim financing is not the same as permanent capital stacked for the full build. If costs balloon, that pretty NOI range shrinks. Concentration risk is real too. A handful of mega-tenants can make a campus. They can also dominate your fate if one relationship sours or one lab's spending pauses. And bitcoin mining is not a side hobby you can ignore. Hash economics, coin prices, and treasury decisions still move the stock on days when nobody is talking about Anthropic. Also remember the reporting chain. Riot's formal language stayed "leading frontier AI lab." Bloomberg and others named Anthropic. The economic terms Riot published are what you underwrite. Celebrity tenant headlines are seasoning, not the meal. ## How to trade the identity shift Near term, RIOT trades like a deal stock. Gap up. Vol. People arguing whether $9.1 billion is already in the price. Medium term, the scoreboard is boring and brutal. Did the 96 megawatts land on time? Did the full 191 hit by mid-2028? Did AMD expansions stay clean? Did permanent financing replace the bridge without ugly dilution? Those answers decide if Riot is a data center compounder with a mining division or a miner that once told a great AI story. ## Bottom Line Riot's roughly $9.1 billion, 20-year Rockdale lease is the cleanest proof yet that this company wants to be judged as an AI power-and-shell landlord, not only a bitcoin hash-rate lottery ticket. The stock will still whip with crypto risk and construction headlines. That is fine. The useful question is narrower: does Riot keep converting approved power into long-duration AI leases it can actually deliver? If yes, the old miner multiple starts looking like yesterday's argument. If not, the headline was just a very expensive teaser.