Mag 7 Weekly: Digestion After the Cloud Blowout. Nvidia Builds Into Aug. 26.

Last week the Mag 7 told one story with two punch lines. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) got paid for cloud growth. Apple (AAPL) ate the hangover. This week the group did something quieter and more honest: it digested.

Nobody ripped 20% again. Nvidia (NVDA) still found a bid and closed near $224, up about 2% on the week and roughly 19% year to date, with earnings locked for August 26. Alphabet (GOOGL) gave back about 5%. Meta Platforms (META) slipped again and stayed about 11% red on the year. Tesla (TSLA) bounced a little and is still down about a quarter year to date.

Same seven tickers. Different jobs. Here is the full scoreboard.

The Scoreboard

Prices and moves as of the August 12 regular close.

Stock YTD Past Month Key Catalyst This Week NVDA +18.7% +5.8% Builds into Aug. 26 earnings AMZN +18.0% +8.0% Digests AWS blowout; still YTD leader pack AAPL +11.5% -4.0% Hangover continues after relative-strength fade GOOGL +9.0% -4.4% Capex digestion; softest Mag 7 week MSFT +4.1% +27.9% Holds Azure bid after 43% print META -11.0% -12.4% Lawsuit path + AI spend still the grade TSLA -25.2% -17.3% Small bounce; SpaceX talk, still deep hole

Nvidia: Quiet Bid Into the Real Test

Nvidia did not need another fireworks week. It needed the buyers of its chips to stop getting punished. After Microsoft and Amazon showed real cloud demand last week, that condition held. Shares edged up about 2% to roughly $224 and sit near the top of the Mag 7 year-to-date board.

The calendar is the story now. Nvidia reports on August 26. Until then every soft day in the hyperscalers becomes a dress rehearsal. If Azure and AWS keep looking like cash machines, the market can keep underwriting Nvidia's backlog. If the spend scare comes back, this quiet bid turns into a trapdoor. That is not drama. That is how crowded AI trades actually work.

"Last week paid the cloud names. This week put Nvidia on deck. August 26 is when the market stops debating secondhand demand and grades the supplier again."

Cloud Leaders Hold. Apple Still Digests.

Microsoft closed near $492, up about 1% on the week and still up roughly 28% over the past month after the Azure 43% print. That is not another moonshot. It is the market saying the blowout was not a one-day head fake. Amazon slipped about 2% to around $267 and is still up about 18% year to date, right next to Nvidia at the top of the board. When the two biggest cloud landlords can cool off without dumping the thesis, that is a healthy digestion week, not a reverse.

Apple kept paying for last week's rotation. Shares fell about 3% more to roughly $302 and are down about 4% on the month, even though the year-to-date chart is still green near +12%. Strong iPhone quarters do not protect you when money is sprinting back into cloud. Alphabet had the softest Mag 7 week, off about 5% to around $344. Capex nerves never fully left. They just waited for the celebration to end.

The Rest of the Board

Meta Platforms (META) closed near $579, down about 2% on the week and still roughly 11% red year to date. Fresh headlines around social-media addiction lawsuits and AI spending keep the stock graded like a balance-sheet story first. Growth without cleaner cash conversion stays expensive in this tape.

Tesla (TSLA) bounced about 2% to roughly $328 and is still down about 25% year to date. SpaceX merger chatter and robotaxi talk move the chat rooms. Headlight recalls and another analyst target cut remind you the auto business still has to fund the science project. A green week is not a repaired chart.

Bottom Line

What separated winners from laggards this week was patience after proof. Microsoft and Amazon already showed demand that can pay for the build. Nvidia kept a bid because that proof still matters into August 26. Amazon still leads the year-to-date pack with Nvidia. Apple and Alphabet paid the digestion tax. Meta and Tesla remain the Mag 7 names arguing with their own year-to-date holes.

Next week watch whether the cloud bid stays boring in a good way. Boring is bullish for Nvidia into the report. If the hyperscalers start wobbling again, the Mag 7 stops being a stock picker's group and turns back into one crowded AI trade with seven different exit doors.

P.S. When the biggest week after a blowout is a quiet one, that is not the market losing interest. That is the market choosing who still deserves the bid.

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