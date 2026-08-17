Reddit Joins the S&P 500. Retail Earnings Test the Consumer.

Last week the S&P 500 kept the party going. It tagged a fresh record midweek near 7,799, then slipped Friday to 7,785.76. Still good enough for a third straight weekly gain, about 0.4%. The Nasdaq eked out a tiny weekly win. The Dow finished the week lower near 53,732.

Friday felt heavier than the weekly scoreboard. Soft consumer sentiment and weak July retail sales cut into the mood after a calmer inflation print earlier in the week. Growth stocks still held most of their bid. Housing and rate-sensitive names looked more tired.

This week the market has a cleaner story than another inflation print. Reddit (RDDT) joins the S&P 500 before Tuesday's open. Passive earnings stack right behind it. That is the setup.

Catalyst 1: Reddit Enters the S&P 500

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Reddit replaces AvalonBay Communities in the benchmark on August 18. Funds that track the index have to own the name. Estimates put forced buying near $2.9 billion. That is not a press-release fantasy. That is machines that have to buy.

The stock already answered. Reddit closed Friday at $178.09 after ripping from the mid-$150s when the news hit. Only Meta sits next to it as a pure social name inside the S&P 500. That badge matters to big desks even when the product still lives on ad dollars and user growth.

The fight now is simple. Is Tuesday the start of a longer institutional bid, or the day the inclusion premium gets sold into the open?

Catalyst 2: Retail Earnings Put the Consumer on Trial

Home Depot reports Tuesday before the bell. Street clusters near roughly $4.73 a share and about $47 billion in sales. Same-store sales and pro demand matter more than a tidy EPS beat. Housing is soft. The stock already faded into the print, closing Friday near $339.

Then the rest of retail piles on. Target, Lowe's, and TJX hit midweek. Walmart lands Thursday. After Friday's weak retail sales print, these calls are not background noise. They tell you whether the American shopper still has room, or whether last week's market calm was mostly an AI and index story.

Stock of the Week: Reddit (RDDT)

Reddit is Stock of the Week because the story is timed and loud. A real S&P seat. Billions of forced buy flow. A stock that already sprinted on the headline. That is cleaner than most earnings calendars this week.

Bull case: Index funds keep buying into and after the add. The inclusion badge pulls new long-only money that would not have owned a smaller social name. Ad trends stay sturdy enough that the multiple does not crack under the new size.

Bear case: The easy money already printed on the announcement. Tuesday becomes a classic sell-the-news open. User growth or ad pricing disappoints later, and the stock trades like a one-week index trade instead of a new blue-chip social franchise.

"Reddit already got the S&P headline. Tuesday is whether the forced buying still outruns the people selling the news."

Watch three things into the add: opening volume versus the announcement day, how long the stock holds above the post-news base, and whether broader risk stays friendly while retail earnings test the consumer.

Bottom Line

The market entered the week near record S&P levels with a soft consumer hangover. Reddit's S&P 500 seat is the cleanest binary on the board. Home Depot and the rest of retail then decide if Main Street still backs the bid. Reddit is the name with the sharper story into Tuesday's open.

P.S. Reddit joins the S&P 500 before the open Tuesday, August 18. Plan around the index flow, not the Tuesday morning noise alone.