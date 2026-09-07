Oracle Reports Thursday. Jobs Already Softened the Setup.

Last week the market barely held the line after a choppy September open. The S&P 500 finished Friday at 7,718.60, up about a tenth of a percent on the week, while the Nasdaq closed at 26,506.99, up roughly 0.4%, and the Dow slipped to 53,414.25, down about 0.3%. It was not a clean grind higher, because Friday faded hard after the August jobs report landed hotter than anyone had priced for the holiday weekend.

Employers added 162,000 jobs and unemployment held at 4.1%, which was enough to push September rate-hike odds back toward the mid-50s and lift the 10-year yield near 4.78%. Oil stayed sticky near $91 as the Iran conflict kept energy nerves raw, and under the index numbers the single-stock stories still moved hard. Lululemon sank about 17% after another cut to the year, while Oracle climbed into the weekend after a multi-day bounce off the September 1 washout.

This week is a holiday hangover into the real test. U.S. markets are closed Monday for Labor Day, then the calendar turns to inflation and two software giants as Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe report after the close Thursday. PPI hits Thursday morning and CPI lands Friday before the September 15-16 Fed meeting. After a jobs surprise that reopened the hike path, Oracle is the cleanest AI-cloud story still on the board this week.

Catalyst 1: Oracle Reports Thursday

Oracle is Stock of the Week because Thursday is not just another software night. The stock closed Friday at $158.78 after ripping off a $141 low on September 1, and that is still a long way under the $345 area from a year ago. The fight is whether cloud and AI infrastructure demand still force people to raise numbers, or whether the rate scare caps the rebound before CPI even hits.

Wall Street wants proof the data-center build is still pulling through Oracle's backlog and cloud growth, and guidance will matter more than the beat. Adobe reports the same night, so that pair sets the temperature for enterprise software into CPI Friday and the Fed next week.

Chewy, Signet, and AeroVironment also report midweek. They matter for consumer and defense, but they are still satellites around Oracle's AI-cloud story this week.

Catalyst 2: PPI, CPI, and the Rate Path

Thursday's producer prices and Friday's consumer prices are the macro headline pair for the shortened week. Markets will read both against sticky oil, the hot August jobs report, and Fed Governor Waller drawing a line on core CPI near 0.2% monthly for a pause case into the mid-September meeting.

Cool inflation with calm oil talk can give growth stocks room after Oracle. Hot core readings keep pressure on multiples just as software tries to re-rate higher into the FOMC.

Stock of the Week: Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle is Stock of the Week because Thursday is the market's stress test for AI infrastructure spend after a jobs shock that revived hike talk. The stock entered the week near $159 after a violent bounce from the early-September low, which is a cleaner setup into a binary than a fresh high the day before the call, and it is also a reminder how far the name still sits under last year's peak.

Bull case: Cloud growth clears the bar, AI infrastructure demand still looks open-ended, and backlog with remaining performance obligations stays aggressive enough that the stock keeps the rebound and drags enterprise software higher into CPI.

Bear case: The quarter is fine and the stock still sells off because the bar was absurd. A softer cloud guide, customer concentration chatter, or a hot CPI that lifts rate fears can turn Friday's jobs fade into a longer de-rating, and Adobe plus software peers catch the splash.

"Jobs already reopened the hike path. Thursday is whether Oracle's cloud and AI backlog still force people to raise their numbers before CPI and the Fed."

Watch three things into the report: the after-hours move versus the September bounce, how software opens Friday into the inflation number, and whether CPI gives multiples room to expand on good news.

Bottom Line

The market entered the week almost flat after a jobs surprise that revived rate-hike odds. Oracle's Thursday report is the cleanest story on the board now, and Friday's CPI decides if rates give the AI-cloud trade room to run. Oracle is the name that sets the temperature for software into the Fed.

P.S. Oracle reports after the close Thursday, September 10. Plan around the cloud guide, not just the headline beat.