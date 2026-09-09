Midterms Do Not Pick Your Stocks. Uncertainty Does.Cable loves midterms the way it loves a championship game. One party wins, the other loses, and half the desk pretends your portfolio is on the ballot. That is a bad map of how markets actually behave. My take is simple. Midterm years are usually a **tax on patience**. Uncertainty builds into Election Day. Then, once the fog clears, stocks have a long history of getting their breath back. The sectors that move the most are the ones that reprice growth and policy risk when the waiting ends, not the cartoon list of "Republican winners" and "Democratic winners" you see every October. ## What history actually shows Across decades of S&P 500 data, midterm years sit near the bottom of the four-year presidential cycle. Average annual gains often land in the mid single digits, roughly half what the other three years of the cycle deliver on average. Volatility tends to run hotter in the months before the vote, which is exactly when headlines get loudest and nerves get cheapest. The other half of the story is more useful if you own stocks. The stretch **after** midterms has repeatedly been one of the stronger windows in the cycle. Long-run studies put average returns in the low-to-mid teens over the twelve months following the election. Some modern samples show that post-midterm year finishing positive almost every time since the middle of the last century. I do not treat any of that as a guarantee for 2026. I treat it as a pattern about **uncertainty**, not a party loyalty oath. ## Which sectors tend to move Inside midterm years themselves, leadership has been uneven. Defensive and cash-flow heavy groups have often held up better while the calendar is still foggy. Healthcare and energy show up in several long samples as relative survivors in the midterm year itself. Industrials and financials have more often been the drag while investors wait on who controls the committee gavel. After the vote, the character of the market changes. When uncertainty falls, money has tended to rotate back toward **cyclicals** and growth-sensitive areas. Materials, communication services, consumer discretionary, and industrials have posted some of the strongest relative stretches in post-midterm years in recent decades. Technology has often benefited once investors unwind the defensive hedges they built on the way into November. That is the real answer on who moves most. The biggest swing is the **reprice from fog to clarity**. Groups that live on growth, capital spending, and risk appetite get oxygen. Groups that only won because people were hiding get less free ride. ## Why the party script keeps failing Every cycle, someone will tell you energy only works under one party and healthcare only works under the other. History is messier than that. Sector leadership has flipped under presidents of both parties. Unified government, divided government, and flips of the House have all coexisted with solid long-run equity returns when earnings and rates were doing the heavy lifting. Markets care about whether legislation can pass, whether taxes and rules get more predictable, and whether the economy is still growing. A messy Congress that cannot do much radical either way is often quieter for stocks than a clean sweep that can rewrite half the tax code overnight. Gridlock is boring on cable. Boring is not always bad for a portfolio. If you are making sector bets purely on which color wins the Senate map, you are trading a story that has cost people money for a long time. ## What this means into the 2026 vote We are in the middle of a midterm year with the usual ingredients: loud politics, a Fed that still owns the rate story, and a stock market that still leans hard on a handful of AI and mega-cap names. History says the uncomfortable stretch is often the path **into** the election, not the day after the last race is called. If you own stocks, the useful checklist is boring on purpose. Watch whether breadth starts to improve once the outcome is priced. Watch rate-sensitive and industrial names for life after the fog lifts. Watch whether defensive trades that only made sense as election insurance start to lag. Keep the real drivers in front: earnings, inflation, and the cost of money. Those will still matter more in December than any single night of House results. The risk I will not soft-pedal is obvious. If the economy is already cracking, or if a real policy shock lands after the vote, no calendar pattern saves you. Patterns are a weather report. They are not a roof. ## Bottom Line Midterm elections do not pick your stocks for you. They raise an uncertainty tax into the vote and, more often than not, hand the market a clarity rally once the map is known. Healthcare and energy have often been steadier during the fog. Cyclicals and growth-sensitive groups have often moved hardest after it lifts. Trade the fog and the reprice. Leave the party jersey at home.