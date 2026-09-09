Amazon Just Put Real Skin in Qualcomm's AI Chip StoryAmazon just put real money and a long leash on Qualcomm's data-center bet. Qualcomm (QCOM) and Amazon announced a multi-generation deal to build custom AI chips for AWS and push Qualcomm's optical gear deeper into Amazon's data-center stack. The stock ripped as much as about 9% on the news before settling higher into the close. This is not another vague "AI partnership" slide. It is a customer with a checkbook and a warrant that only pays if the orders show up. For years Qualcomm has been the phone-chip company trying to convince Wall Street it can live outside the handset cycle. Tuesday's Amazon filing is the kind of proof that changes the argument from marketing to contracts. ## The Warrant Tells the Story Amazon received a warrant for up to 25 million Qualcomm shares at $161.26. The warrant vests against up to $60 billion in chip and related purchases and runs out to 2036. Amazon only earns the equity upside if Qualcomm ships product at scale for a long time. CFO Akash Palkhiwala told a Goldman conference the deal is already in production and should start contributing revenue in the December quarter. He also said it is one of the core pieces behind Qualcomm's goal of about $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with high confidence in roughly $5 billion of data-center revenue in fiscal 2027. Phone chips still pay most of the bills. The growth story investors care about now is everything that is not a handset. ## Why This Deal Hits Different Qualcomm spent the last couple years telling investors it would diversify away from smartphones. Investor Day raised the non-handset target to about $40 billion by fiscal 2029, with more than $15 billion tagged to data center. Meta and Microsoft already showed up as early names on that roadmap. Amazon is a different kind of validation. AWS is the biggest cloud platform on earth. If custom silicon and optics land there, Qualcomm is no longer a tourist in the AI factory. The optics angle matters too. Moving data across a hyperscale campus is half the power-and-latency fight. Qualcomm is selling silicon and the pipes that connect the racks. That is a broader seat than a one-chip design win. The stock still trades with smartphone baggage. Apple modem risk and handset cycles keep a lid on how much investors want to pay. A multi-year Amazon build is the kind of proof that can change that debate, one shipment at a time. ## What Can Still Go Wrong Custom silicon programs slip. Volumes can disappoint. Optical attach rates can lag. And $60 billion is a ceiling on purchases that vest the warrant, not a booked backlog you can take to the bank tomorrow. Qualcomm still has to execute against Nvidia, Broadcom, and every hyperscaler's internal chip team. The other risk is simple. If handsets soften hard while data-center ramps slowly, the stock can look stuck even when the strategy is right. Qualcomm also has to prove margins in a business where hyperscalers squeeze every vendor. ## Bottom Line Amazon just gave Qualcomm a real AI customer with staged equity upside tied to real orders. The phone business still funds the company. The data-center story now has a name investors cannot shrug off. Watch the December quarter for first revenue crumbs and whether fiscal 2027 data-center talk holds when the numbers start showing up.