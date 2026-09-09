Uncle Sam Just Took a Slice of Rigetti for $100 MillionWashington just bought a piece of a quantum stock. Rigetti Computing (RGTI) signed a definitive deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce for up to $100 million under the CHIPS Act. The stock jumped hard on the headline, with double-digit pops in the morning before settling higher. The details matter more than the round number. Quantum names live on roadmap talk. A federal award with equity attached is still one of the cleanest signs this year that the sector is now industrial policy. ## The Money Is Not All Cash Today Only about $43.9 million is available at or soon after the award. Another $29.9 million and $26.2 million ride on technical goals. Commerce also takes a small stake it does not control. Filings put the share count near 7.74 million new common shares at an implied price around $12.92. That is dilution, and it is the price of a federal backer. Rigetti will point the money at three bottlenecks: smaller readout electronics, a new cryostat design to expand cooling capacity, and fab work for high-connectivity chips. CEO Subodh Kulkarni framed it as a faster path toward useful superconducting machines. Those three projects sound dull until you remember why quantum stocks keep letting people down. The machines are hard to scale, hard to cool, and hard to wire. Federal money aimed at those exact walls is more useful than another vague partnership press release. ## Why Investors Care Quantum names trade on promises more than sales. Rigetti's second-quarter sales were still only about $5.1 million. A CHIPS award does not fix that overnight. It does put the U.S. government on the cap table next to a company trying to scale a tech that still burns cash and confuses most retail holders. The same week, peers also leaned into federal support. That is the real sector tell. Washington is treating this hardware like a strategic industrial project, not a science fair. National security and economic competition make that more durable than a single product launch cycle. For a speculative name, a multi-year government co-investor can matter as much as any one lab win. It does not remove the science risk. It can buy time. ## The Catch Goal-based money can slip. Dilution is real. And quantum commercial timelines have a long history of sliding right. A multi-billion market cap on tiny sales means the stock can still get cut in half on a bad technical update even with Uncle Sam in the room. The bull case is simple. Federal capital plus milestone discipline can buy years of runway while big tech and labs keep funding hybrid systems. The bear case is just as simple. The science stays hard and the equity keeps getting issued. ## Bottom Line Rigetti turned a letter of intent into a signed CHIPS package and handed Commerce a small equity stake for the privilege. Treat the $100 million as a staged industrial grant, not a lottery ticket. The stock is a high-risk bet on whether superconducting quantum can leave the lab before the cash and patience run out.