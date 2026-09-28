Micron's $51B Test Under a 5% Yield

Last week stocks finished higher even while the 10-year Treasury yield stayed stuck above 5%, and Friday's bounce helped seal a week that still felt like a tug-of-war between AI leadership and bond pressure. The S&P 500 closed at 7,743.41, up 0.51% on the day and about 1.2% on the week. The Nasdaq finished at 27,068.72, up about 0.5% Friday and roughly 2.1% for the week. The Dow rose 0.93% Friday to 51,828.62 and scraped out a small weekly gain after three straight losing weeks that had left industrials looking tired.

The bond market still set the tone for nearly every multiple on the board. The 10-year yield ended near 5.17% after poking above 5.2% midweek, and the 30-year yield tagged multi-decade highs before easing a touch into the weekend. Oil cooled into Friday on talk of a path to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which gave risk assets a little air after a choppy stretch. Under that surface, Meta Platforms (META) did the heavy lifting for growth names after its Muse AI agent turned into a real consumer hit and pushed the stock into a double-digit weekly gain that helped the Nasdaq carry the indexes.

This week the calendar gets louder. August PCE lands Wednesday morning. Micron Technology (MU) reports after the close the same day with Wall Street baking in a monster AI-memory quarter. Nike reports Thursday. September jobs hit Friday. Micron is Stock of the Week because it closed Friday at $1,082.28 after clearing the $1,040 zone, and Wednesday's report is the cleanest public test of whether AI memory demand is still outrunning supply.

Catalyst 1: PCE and the 5% Yield Story

August personal spending and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge drop Wednesday before the open. Markets already lived through the first hike in three years two weeks ago. What they still have not settled is whether sticky core PCE keeps the door open to another move while the 10-year sits above 5%.

A cooler read can let growth multiples breathe and keep the Nasdaq's weekly bounce alive without another yield scare. A hotter one feeds the bond selloff again and taxes every long-duration multiple on the board, including the memory names that just led the week higher. Watch how semis open into the number more than the pure industrial names that already paid the bill when yields spiked midweek.

Catalyst 2: Micron Earnings and the Jobs Cap

Micron reports fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday after the close. The Street is looking for roughly $51 billion in revenue and about $31.50 a share in adjusted earnings, a step-change from a year ago that only works if high-bandwidth memory and tight DRAM pricing stay as loud as management has been saying. Guidance for the next quarter will matter as much as the beat, because that is where the AI infrastructure story either stretches or cools.

Friday's September jobs report caps the week. Consensus sits near 90,000 to 100,000 new jobs with unemployment around 4.1%. A soft labor read can ease hike odds into October. A firm one keeps the 5% yield story in charge of valuation. Nike on Thursday is a smaller consumer check after a rough stretch for the brand, not the main event for AI hardware.

Stock of the Week: Micron Technology (MU)

Micron closed Friday at $1,082.28, up a touch on the day and finishing a strong rebound week after clearing key resistance near $1,040 earlier in the stretch. The stock still sits under its 52-week high near $1,255, so this is a run inside a bigger range rather than a clean breakout into fresh highs. Volume stayed heavy as memory and AI hardware led the Nasdaq's weekly gain, which is the kind of participation bulls want into a make-or-break earnings night.

Bull case: Wednesday's numbers clear the ~$51 billion revenue bar, margins stay near the mid-80s on DRAM strength, and forward guidance keeps HBM and data-center demand loud into year-end. In that world Micron remains the public proxy for AI memory scarcity, and Friday's close near $1,082 only needs one clean quarter to stretch.

Bear case: A miss on the outsized growth bar, softer next-quarter guide, hotter PCE that sends the 10-year higher again, or a firm jobs report that locks in more Fed tightening can snap the rebound in a hurry. The stock already prices a lot of perfection after the run from the summer lows near $740.

"The market already lived the first hike. This week Micron trades the next two stories: whether AI memory demand is still real at $51 billion, and whether 5% yields stay in charge of the multiple."

Watch three things this week: the PCE open Wednesday, Micron's revenue and guide after the close, and whether the stock can hold above the $1,040 zone if yields stay sticky near 5.2%.

Bottom Line

Last week equities climbed while the bond market refused to quit, with tech leading and the Dow finally stopping its multi-week bleed. This week PCE, Micron's AI-memory report, and Friday's jobs number decide if that bounce has legs under a 5% yield that still sits over every growth multiple. Micron is Stock of the Week because Wednesday's roughly $51 billion revenue bar is the cleanest public read on whether the memory boom is still outrunning the skeptics, and Friday's close at $1,082.28 only works if the next-quarter guide matches the hype already priced into the stock.

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