PepsiCo's Grocery-Aisle Test at a 52-Week Low

Last week Wall Street got the soft jobs report it wanted and still could not shake a 5% bond market. Friday's bounce lifted the S&P 500 0.73% to 7,722.72 and the Nasdaq 1.19% to 27,190.86 after September payrolls rose only 29,000 and unemployment ticked to 4.2%. For the full week the S&P still slipped about 0.3%, the Dow fell about 1.3% to 51,176.96, and the Nasdaq scraped out a 0.45% gain. Soft hiring cut October Fed hike odds hard. The 10-year yield still finished near 5.28% after tagging multi-decade highs midweek.

Micron Technology (MU) delivered the AI-memory quarter the Street had priced in. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue hit $54.23 billion and adjusted earnings landed at $33.42 a share, both above the bar, with a first-quarter guide near $61.5 billion. The stock still closed Friday near $1,075 after a choppy post-report stretch, a reminder that even clean AI hardware beats fight sticky yields. Tesla (TSLA) jumped on stronger third-quarter deliveries. Nike (NKE) paid for a weaker sales outlook. Growth names got Friday's air. Consumer staples did not get the same party.

This week the calendar thins before bank season, which is exactly why PepsiCo (PEP) is Stock of the Week. The snack-and-soda giant reports Thursday before the open near a fresh 52-week low at Friday's close of $125.89. After a week when soft labor data moved the Fed story and the bond market refused to quit, PepsiCo is the cleanest large-cap test of whether American grocery aisles still hold when households feel the bill.

Catalyst 1: Soft Jobs, Sticky Yields, and the October Fed Path

Friday's payroll miss was the week's real plot twist. Economists had looked for roughly 90,000 new jobs. The report showed 29,000, prior months were revised lower, and unemployment rose to 4.2%. Markets cut the odds of another October hike from well above 50% earlier in the stretch to the low 20s by the close. The Nasdaq tagged an intraday record before yields bounced back off the lows.

That is not the same as a green light for every multiple on the board. The 10-year still sits near 5.3% after the midweek spike, and long rates remain the tax on growth stocks even when soft labor cools hike talk. Watch whether Friday's relief holds into the first full week of October or whether another yield push rewrites the bounce before bank earnings arrive next week.

Catalyst 2: Consumer Checks Before Bank Season

Tuesday brings Constellation Brands (STZ) after the close for a beer-and-spirits read. Wednesday pairs Levi Strauss (LEVI) with Applied Digital (APLD), a higher-beta AI data-center name reporting after the close. Thursday morning is PepsiCo, the big consumer staple on the calendar, with consensus near $2.30 a share and about $25 billion in revenue. Friday's Delta Air Lines (DAL) report adds a travel check before the megabanks dominate the following week.

Soft jobs help rate-cut hopes. They also raise the question every grocery brand has to answer: are shoppers still paying up for branded snacks and drinks, or are they trading down? PepsiCo sits at the center of that fight.

Stock of the Week: PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo closed Friday at $125.89, up a touch on the day and finishing near its 52-week low of $125.16. The stock is roughly 9% lower over the past month and about 12% red year to date. The dividend yield sits near 4.7%. That is not a growth multiple story. It is a balance-sheet and volume story walking into a quarter where North American snacks and beverages have been the soft spot investors keep arguing about.

Bull case: Thursday's numbers clear the roughly $2.30 EPS and $25 billion revenue bars, North American volumes stabilize, and management keeps full-year guidance intact after pricing and cost actions. In that world the 52-week low looks like an entry into a cash-flow machine that pays you while the market frets about AI multiples and 5% yields. Soft labor that cools hike odds is a friend to that setup.

Bear case: Another weak North America volume result, a guide cut, or proof that households are still trading down in snacks and drinks can extend the slide from the mid-$170s high earlier this year. A stock already hugging the low does not need much bad news to make the yield look like compensation for a slower franchise, not a gift.

"Friday's jobs miss moved the Fed story. Thursday's PepsiCo report asks the grocery-aisle question the bond market cannot answer: will households keep paying for the brands on the shelf?"

Watch three things this week: whether the 10-year stays glued near 5.3% after the payrolls relief, Tuesday's Constellation Brands read on consumer spend, and PepsiCo's North America commentary after the Thursday open.

Bottom Line

Last week equities finished mixed under a 5% yield, with Friday's soft jobs bounce saving the Nasdaq and leaving the Dow and S&P still red on the week. Micron cleared its AI-memory bar. The bond market still set the tax rate on growth. This week PepsiCo is Stock of the Week because Thursday's report at a 52-week low is the cleanest large-cap test of whether American consumers still fund branded snacks and drinks after a labor slowdown that finally cooled hike talk. Friday's close at $125.89 only works if the quarter shows the franchise is stabilizing, not just cheap on a chart.

P.S. If you want one stock idea each day on your phone instead of waiting on the next email, that lane is live now.