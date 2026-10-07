Buffett Just Bought Another $190 Million of a Beaten-Up HomebuilderMost investors wait for housing to look healthy before they touch a homebuilder. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) keeps buying Lennar Corp. (LEN) while the tape still looks sick. A fresh SEC Form 4 shows Berkshire-affiliated entities bought roughly 2.4 million more Lennar shares on October 1 and October 2. The tickets run about $190 million at weighted prices mostly in the high $70s. After the buys, Berkshire reports about 28.4 million Class A shares and roughly 568,000 Class B shares. Street tallies put the stake near 12% and the position around $2.2 billion at recent prices. Lennar closed near $77 on Tuesday after sliding into the mid-$70s earlier in the week, not far from its 52-week low near $74. This is not a chase into a breakout. It is accumulation into a stock that has already taken a beating. ## Why The Filing Matters Once Berkshire crossed 10% ownership in September, Section 16 rules forced faster disclosure. The market no longer has to wait for a quarterly 13F to see the next tickets. Form 4s now show the buying in near real time. September already brought large Berkshire adds, including a stretch that pushed the stake through the 10% line and another roughly $54 million block into month-end. The early-October buys say the program did not stop when the calendar flipped. National Indemnity and other Berkshire insurance subs keep showing up as the indirect holders. Warren Buffett is listed as a reporting person. The filing language still disclaims beneficial ownership beyond his pecuniary interest. The economic message is still plain. Omaha is willing to own a double-digit slice of America's No. 2 homebuilder by closings while mortgage rates stay punishing and the group trades like a recession stock. ## The Housing Story Buffett Is Ignoring Lennar is not a clean story right now. Deliveries and margins have been under pressure. Mortgage costs still throttle entry-level demand. Analysts have been cautious. A short-seller style report around transactions with the Millrose spinoff added another layer of noise for traders who already hated the chart. Book value arguments are starting to show up on the bull side because the stock has been pushed so far down the quality ladder. That is exactly the kind of setup Berkshire has hunted for decades. Ugly industry tape. Franchise still standing. Price low enough that a multi-year owner can be wrong on the timing and still make money if the cycle eventually turns. None of that means housing is about to rip higher next month. Berkshire's own public comments have not painted a fast recovery. The buys are a price decision, not a press-release recovery call. ## What Can Still Go Wrong Whale buying is not a put option. Berkshire can be early by a year. Rates can stay sticky. A deeper delivery cut can still hit earnings harder than the balance sheet story can cover. A 12% stake also concentrates key-holder overhang if Omaha ever stops adding and starts distributing. Lennar still has to sell homes into a market where monthly payments hurt. Land positions, incentives, and margin defense matter more than any single Form 4. The stock can keep grinding lower even while the famous buyer keeps writing checks. ## Bottom Line Berkshire just spent another ~$190 million lifting its Lennar stake toward 12% while the shares sit near cycle lows. When the most famous capital allocator in America keeps buying a beaten-up homebuilder in size, the story is not tomorrow's housing report. The story is who still thinks the equity is cheap while everyone else waits for the all-clear.