Marvell Just Put a $70–$90 Billion 2031 Target on the WallMost chip companies raise guidance by a few hundred million and call it a win. Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) walked into Investor Day and moved the goalposts by years. Management now sees about $20 billion in fiscal 2028 revenue. That is up from the prior roughly $18 billion outlook and above the Street's ~$18.2 billion consensus. For the first time, Marvell also planted a fiscal 2031 target of $70 billion to $90 billion. Last fiscal year the company did about $8.2 billion. The stock ripped several percent and flirted with the $290s as traders tried to price a company that just said it can grow into the size of today's mega-cap chip names. ## The Target That Would Not Sit Still This was not a one-time moonshot slide. Less than a year ago, the fiscal 2028 revenue goal sat near $13 billion. Then came raises through 2026: roughly $15 billion, $16.5 billion, $18 billion, and now about $20 billion. That is a more than 50% lift in the medium-term target in about ten months. Each step came with a hotter near-term data-center story underneath it. Fiscal 2027 revenue is still framed around roughly $12 billion. Hitting $20 billion the year after that implies another violent growth leg, not a gentle glide path. The 2031 band is the real shock. Even the midpoint around $80 billion implies the kind of annualized climb that only works if custom silicon, AI connectivity, and optical gear keep winning sockets inside the buildout. ## What Marvell Actually Sells Into The AI Stack Marvell is not trying to be Nvidia. The pitch is the plumbing around the accelerators: custom ASICs for hyperscalers, high-speed networking, and optical gear that moves data inside and between racks. Data center already dominates the mix. Recent quarter commentary put data-center revenue in the low $2 billions and around four-fifths of the company. That is why a guidance day lands like a sector event instead of a niche semiconductor update. Nvidia's earlier strategic investment and AI partnership still sit in the background as a credibility stamp. The Investor Day numbers are Marvell arguing it can monetize the full rack, not only ride coattails. ## The Honest Risks A $70 billion to $90 billion 2031 target is a story, not a booked backlog. Custom silicon programs slip. Hyperscaler capex can pause. Competition from Broadcom, merchant silicon, and internal chip teams never sleeps. Gross margins and execution have to survive a multi-year scale-up without the usual semiconductor hangover. Valuation is no longer a forgotten orphan either. After the run, investors are paying for the trajectory. If 2027 or 2028 growth merely looks "very good" instead of extraordinary, the multiple can compress fast even if revenue still rises. Guidance theater works until the first quarter that fails to widen the gap versus the new ceiling. ## Bottom Line Marvell just raised fiscal 2028 revenue to about $20 billion and hung a $70 billion to $90 billion fiscal 2031 target on the wall. The stock moved because the company is no longer asking you to underwrite a niche networking name. It is asking you to underwrite an AI infrastructure compounder that keeps lifting its own ceiling in public.