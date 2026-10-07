McKesson Just Put $32.05 Cash on America's Biggest Home Infusion NameWall Street spent years treating home infusion like a sleepy corner of health care. On Tuesday, McKesson Corp. (MCK) and private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice put a cash price on the biggest independent name in that corner. Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) agreed to go private at $32.05 a share. The deal carries an enterprise value of about $5.8 billion including debt. That is roughly a 37% premium to Monday's close near $23.37. The stock ripped more than 30% to about $31, right under the cash bid the way deal stocks usually trade before closing risk gets priced in. ## What The Structure Actually Is This is not McKesson writing one giant check and owning the whole company on day one. CD&R takes about 51%. McKesson invests roughly $1.4 billion for about 49%. Option Care keeps its own management team and stays a separate company after close. The agreement also sketches a path for McKesson to buy CD&R's stake later, subject to conditions and regulators. Closing is aimed at the first half of 2027. Stockholders still have to vote. Antitrust still has to clear. Until then, OPCH is a deal stock trading the spread, not a free option on a higher bid. Option Care is the largest independent U.S. home and alternate-site infusion provider. It serves more than 308,000 patients a year across all 50 states through roughly 197 locations. The business mixes specialty pharmacy, home IV therapies, and care for complex conditions that used to live almost entirely inside hospital walls. ## Why McKesson Wants The Door Drug distributors already move the boxes. The money fight is moving into the service layer around specialty drugs for cancer, rare disease, and other high-touch therapies. Home and ambulatory infusion is that layer. Patients get complex meds outside the hospital. Payers like the lower site-of-care cost. Distributors like owning more of the patient pathway instead of only the wholesale margin. McKesson already runs related clinic and infusion businesses, including a Canadian network. Buying into the largest independent U.S. platform is a clean extension of that map. The structure also tells you how careful the balance sheet is being. McKesson does not have to consolidate a full $5.8 billion take-private on day one. It puts up $1.4 billion, keeps a staged option on the rest, and lets private equity run the majority operating seat for now. ## The Risk Side Of The Spread A 37% premium looks generous until you remember what can still break a deal. Regulatory review on health-care services is not a rubber stamp. Stockholder approval is expected but not automatic if a higher bid appears. Between now and close, OPCH holders live with deal break risk, financing risk, and the ordinary chance that specialty-drug volume softens. There is also industry risk after the ticker disappears. Infusion depends on drug mix, reimbursement, nurse capacity, and referral relationships. Private ownership can fix capital structure. It cannot repeal payer pressure. For McKesson investors, the story is different. A minority stake with a path to control is a call on site-of-care shift without forcing the whole enterprise onto the books tomorrow. For OPCH holders, the story is simpler. Cash is on the table at a fat premium to last week's price. ## Bottom Line Option Care just got a $32.05 cash bid and a staged McKesson partnership wrapped inside a $5.8 billion take-private. The stock's 30% jump is the market pricing the check. The deeper story is distributors buying the home-infusion door that specialty drugs have to walk through.