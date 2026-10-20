Wall Street LOVES This Amazon BounceWall Street spent last week treating the AI trade like a bad hangover. On Monday it treated Amazon.com (AMZN) like the hangover cure. The stock closed at $262.45, up about 5% from Friday's $250 finish, after Morgan Stanley named Amazon a top pick and lifted its price target to $350 from $335. That is not a cute one-point tweak. From Friday's close it implies roughly 40% upside if you buy the bank's math. I do not take bank targets as gospel. Banks get paid to stay loud. What matters is why the note hit when the whole AI complex was still nursing bruises. Analyst Brian Nowak did not lead with shopping carts or Prime Day folklore. He led with Amazon Web Services, and he argued Wall Street is still under-counting how much cloud growth and profit that engine can throw off into 2027 and 2028. ## The Note That Reframed the Hangover Nowak kept an Overweight rating and sketched a three-to-one risk-reward case with a $220 bear path and a $410 bull path. The $350 target sits on about 21 times his 2028 earnings estimate near $16.50 a share. In plain terms, he is saying the market is still paying for a slower cloud story than the one he sees forming. He pointed to five catalysts. Faster AWS growth sits at the top. Morgan Stanley now models AWS revenue up about 47% in 2027 and about 42% in 2028, higher than its prior marks. The rewrite followed Nvidia's disclosure that AWS expects to buy and deploy about two million of its GPUs across those two years. That is not a hobby purchase. That is a factory order for compute. The second lever is profit, not just sales. Nowak expects AWS operating margins around 42% in 2027 and 44% in 2028. Cloud already punches above its weight inside Amazon. In the second quarter AWS brought in $42.2 billion in revenue, up 37% year over year, the fastest growth in 18 quarters, with $16.6 billion in operating income. Overall Amazon did about $200.6 billion in sales that quarter. AWS was only about a fifth of revenue and still carried the bulk of the operating profit story. When that sleeve accelerates, the whole company starts to look different on an earnings basis. The other catalysts are the ones cable panels love to turn into science fiction. Bedrock, Amazon's AI model service, could force a re-rate if investors finally get a cleaner read on how big it is. AI shopping agents are the first real holiday-season test of whether Amazon stays the default store when software starts picking the cart. Robotics is the physical side of the same idea. Morgan Stanley estimates that every 10% of Amazon's global units moving through robotics-enabled fulfillment centers could save $2 billion to $4 billion a year. That is warehouse math, not a demo night. ## What Else Showed Up the Same Day Two side stories reinforced the theme without needing a second thesis. Amazon, X-energy, and American Electric Power advanced work on a proposed 960-megawatt small modular reactor project in Indiana, with Amazon set up as a long-term power buyer. AI data centers eat electricity the way old factories ate coal. Locking nuclear capacity is how a cloud giant tries to keep the lights on without praying to the grid every summer. Separately, an expanded data-center products partnership with 3M came with a warrant structure that could let Amazon buy up to about $521 million of 3M stock if it hits spend thresholds. That is supplier skin in the game dressed up as a financing sweetener. It tells you Amazon is still writing big checks for the physical stack behind the AI pitch. None of that replaces the earnings calendar. Amazon reports third-quarter results on October 29. The market will not care how pretty a weekend note looked if AWS growth, margins, or retail commentary disappoint. The note just raised the bar for what a good enough quarter has to look like. ## The Risk Side Is Still Real Amazon is huge, expensive when the multiple stretches, and permanently tangled in regulation and litigation. A top-pick label does not delete antitrust risk, labor fights, or a holiday season that goes sideways if consumers pull back. There is also simple AI-spend fatigue. Investors spent last week asking whether the industry is building more capacity than customers will pay for. Amazon is not a pure AI landlord. It has a real retail cash engine and a cloud franchise that already throws off serious profit. It still has to prove the next wave of spend turns into durable earnings instead of a multi-year science project. If AWS growth stalls, if margins compress under the power and chip bill, or if Bedrock stays a black box through the next few reports, Monday's bounce becomes a relief rally with an expiration date. The stock was already off its August area highs near the mid-$280s before this move. One strong session does not finish the argument. ## Bottom Line Morgan Stanley did not invent a new Amazon. It put a loud stamp on the part of the story that still matters most after an AI scare: AWS growth and profit runway, plus cleaner ways the AI and robotics spend can show up in earnings. The stock's roughly 5% jump off Friday's $250 close is the market admitting that under-counting was getting lazy. October 29 is when Amazon has to prove the note was early research, not weekend cheerleading.