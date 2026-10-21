Magic: The Gathering Just Cleared $616 Million in One QuarterHasbro Inc. (HAS) used to live and die by the toy aisle. That is not the company that just moved the stock 11% in a day. Magic: The Gathering cleared more than $600 million in quarterly revenue for the first time. The exact figure was about $616 million, up 34% from a year ago. The Hobbit set and Reality Fracture did the heavy lifting, with backlist and Secret Lair still feeding the machine. Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming revenue jumped 31%. Segment operating margin sat near 49%. The rest of the company helped. Total revenue rose about 15% to roughly $1.6 billion. Consumer products grew mid-single digits on collectibles and franchise toys. Management raised full-year constant-currency revenue growth to 7% to 9%, lifted adjusted EBITDA targets, and doubled the 2026 share-repurchase goal to $400 million. ## Why Magic Is The Real Ticker Wall Street still files Hasbro under toys. The cash engine is a 30-year card game that behaves more like a software franchise than a holiday SKU. Players buy new sets, chase special drops, and keep older cards alive in formats that never fully die. Digital versions and licensed games extend the same IP without building another plastic factory. Monopoly Go! still chips in. But Magic is the name that can print a $600 million quarter and make the toy business look like the side project. That mix is why margins jumped. Card and digital revenue carries far better than a truckload of action figures fighting for shelf space against every other licensed brand in the store. ## What The Raise Actually Says Raising the year in October is a confidence tell into the holidays. Doubling the buyback says the board thinks cash generation can fund both product investment and a smaller share count. Hasbro already returned hundreds of millions year to date through dividends and repurchases while cutting debt. None of that erases the old risk. Traditional toys still have to clear Christmas. Tariffs and freight can bite. Digital launches can miss. And Magic itself can cool if a set underwhelms or if players feel nickel-and-dimed on special drops. The stock's 11% rip prices the opposite bet. Investors are treating Hasbro as a Magic compounder with a toy division attached, not a toy company that happens to own a card game. ## The Risk Side Of The Flywheel Franchise concentration is a feature until it is not. When one IP can deliver a third of a blowout quarter, a soft Magic year hits the whole multiple. New game launches inside Wizards can pressure margins even when Magic is fine. Consumer products still live with retailer inventory and promo cycles that no card flywheel fully cancels. There is also valuation risk after an 11% day. The market is paying up for durability. If 2027 Magic growth slows to ordinary double digits, the multiple can compress even if the business stays healthy. ## Bottom Line Hasbro just proved Magic: The Gathering can clear $616 million in one quarter and drag the whole company higher. The stock's jump is the market re-rating the franchise. The deeper story is a former toy name whose real product is a living card economy that prints cash like software.