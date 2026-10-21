Salesforce Just Wrote a $47.50 Cash Check for BrazeSalesforce Inc. (CRM) just put a hard cash price on the company that sits between a brand and your phone. Braze Inc. (BRZE) agreed to sell for $47.50 a share in cash in a deal worth about $5.66 billion in enterprise value, roughly a 58% premium to Monday's close near $30. Braze stock ripped more than 50% toward the bid, the way deal stocks usually do when the check looks real and the clock is long. ## What Salesforce Actually Bought Braze is not a generic marketing cloud clone. It watches what customers do in apps and on sites in real time, then fires personalized messages across email, SMS, push, WhatsApp, and web for roughly 2,770 customers, including names like Canva, Instacart, Venmo, Equinox, and Dairy Queen. Revenue was still growing mid-20s percent into the summer, with the company still short of full-year profitability in the way growth software often is. Salesforce wants that layer for Marketing Cloud, Data 360, Customer 360, and its Agentforce AI stack. The pitch is simple. If AI agents are going to talk to customers, somebody has to own the pipes that already know what the customer just did. Close is aimed at Salesforce's fiscal 2028, which means shareholder votes, regulators, and a long gap where BRZE trades the spread rather than a free option on a higher bid. Salesforce said it does not expect the deal to change its fiscal 2027 outlook, and termination fees are large on both sides if someone walks. ## Why The Premium Looks Fat And Still Makes Sense Paying almost 8 times trailing sales for a not-yet-profitable messaging name is the kind of number that makes value investors choke, and the other side of the trade is fear that AI erodes demand for traditional software. Salesforce's answer has been to buy the pieces that keep it inside the customer conversation, after earlier bets on an AI agent platform and data infrastructure. Braze is the messaging arm of the same thesis. For Braze holders, the story is cleaner. Cash is on the table at a fat premium to last week's price. Unless a higher bid appears or regulators block the path, the stock is mostly a clock and a spread. For Salesforce holders, the story is different. You are funding another multi-year integration bet while the core franchise still has to prove AI is a growth engine, not a margin story that never shows up in free cash flow. ## The Risk Side Of The Spread Long-dated software deals fail for boring reasons. Regulators can slow them. Customers can freeze spend while the brand changes hands. Integration can bury the product that made the target special. Braze's edge is speed and real-time decisioning. Big-company process is the natural enemy of that edge. There is also simple math risk. A $47.50 cash bid caps upside for BRZE holders who wanted a multi-year independent run. It leaves Salesforce owners holding the bill if the synergy story slips. ## Bottom Line Salesforce just paid $47.50 cash for Braze and a $5.66 billion seat in real-time customer messaging. The stock's 50% jump is the market pricing the check. The deeper story is a CRM giant buying the channel layer it thinks AI agents will need, before somebody else owns the conversation.