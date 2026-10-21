The Tesla-SpaceX Merger Just Left the Rumor MillElon Musk finally said the quiet part on a real earnings call. On Tuesday, during SpaceX's third-quarter results, he confirmed that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) have each formed special committees of independent directors to explore a merger. The boards did it at the request of shareholders. Musk cannot sit in those rooms. He is a conflicted party on both sides, and he called the setup an odd kabuki dance where two groups talk while he stays out. That is the story: the first official process step toward what would be the largest corporate combination in history, stitching together companies already worth roughly $3.5 trillion combined. Nobody has signed terms, and nobody should pretend the finish line is locked. My take is simple. The committees matter more than the after-hours pop. Wall Street already knew these companies share projects, people, and Musk. Now the paperwork path is live. Price, ownership, and a brutal Tesla vote rule will decide whether this becomes one company or dies as expensive theater. ## What Musk Actually Put on the Table Musk said he thinks a combination is a good idea. He pointed to the same stack investors already watch: superintelligence software, chip design, the Terafab build, robotics, mass to orbit, and connectivity. SpaceX and Tesla already work together on pieces of that map. The Roadster demo with SpaceX thruster tech was only the latest public handshake. He also refused the certainty trap. The committees have not agreed on terms. They may never agree. On the Tesla side, he said a deal needs support from 50% of all shares outstanding, not just the shares that show up to vote. He called that a high hurdle, and he is right. SpaceX is different. Musk's voting control there makes approval on that side a much softer problem if the boards ever bring a package. So the real fight is not whether Elon likes the idea. He does. The fight is whether Tesla holders get paid enough, in stock and control terms, to hand the keys into a combined empire where SpaceX already sits larger on many Street models. ## The Money Math Under the Hype SpaceX just posted a monster quarter as a public company. Revenue hit about $14.6 billion, up 161% year over year. Net income came in around $4.4 billion. The Super Intelligence segment alone did about $7.6 billion, ahead of Starlink connectivity at roughly $5.2 billion, with consumer subscribers near 13.6 million. Capex is still huge because the compute build does not sleep. That is why the merger chatter has teeth. SpaceX is no longer a private rocket story people can hand-wave. It is a listed AI-and-connectivity machine with launch still in the mix. Tesla is still the EV, energy, and robotics name the world already owns in indexes and retirement accounts. Street notes have been running all-stock sketches for weeks. One common read is SpaceX as the economic acquirer, Tesla holders taking SPCX paper, and a premium so Tesla ownership does not feel like a demotion. RBC has talked about a framework near $480 a share as a level Tesla holders might stomach. Other desks float calendars around Tesla's December meeting. None of that is a board package. Treat it as pricing gossip until a special committee actually signs something. Tesla already has skin in the SpaceX story through a disclosed stake that traces back through the xAI path, and some board overlap exists too. Process still has to look clean, or the vote dies in public before it dies on the ballot. ## What It Means for the Rest of the Market If this closes, the rest of the market gets a single counterparty with cars, robots, rockets, satellites, and a superintelligence stack under one roof. Auto peers would face a Tesla that can point to launch, connectivity, and compute as one balance-sheet story. Launch and satellite rivals would face deeper pockets and shared chip ambitions. AI infrastructure names would face a customer and competitor that already spends like a nation-state on compute and wants its own fab path. Index funds would have to swallow a mega-cap whose mix fits no clean sector box. If the committees stall, TSLA and SPCX keep cooperating on contracts and demos while the Musk-empire premium leaks out of both tapes. Suppliers and rivals go back to modeling two public companies that share a CEO and a lot of roadmap language. Gene Munster put the combo chance near 95% over two years after the call. Prediction markets and quieter desks are far less sure about a near-term close. I sit closer to the quiet desks on timing and closer to Munster on direction. The industrial logic is real. The Tesla vote math is the wet blanket. ## Bottom Line Special committees mean the Tesla-SpaceX merger is now a governed process, not a podcast rumor. Musk wants it. Shareholders still have to buy the price, the exchange ratio, and the control story, especially Tesla holders who must clear half of every share outstanding. Until terms land, trade the cooperation that already exists and treat the mega-merger as a live option with a very high bar, not a done empire.